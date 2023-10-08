Shortlist for Baillie Gifford Non-Fiction Prize 2023 unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shortlist for Baillie Gifford Non-Fiction Prize 2023 unveiled

By Press Association
The six-strong shortlist for the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 has been revealed (Baillie Gifford/PA)
A trio of debut authors feature on the six-strong shortlist for the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023.

The annual literary prize will see the winner take home a £50,000 award during a ceremony on November 16 at the Science Museum in London, while the shortlisted writers receive an increased prize fund of £5,000 each.

British writer Hannah Barnes is among the debut authors featured for her profile of the NHS’s flagship gender service for children, titled Time To Think: The Inside Story Of The Collapse Of The Tavistock’s Gender Service For Children.

Time to Think The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock's Gender Service for Children by Hannah Barnes
Chairman of the judging panel Frederick Studemann described the book as “courageous” during a press conference.

“It’s a topic that is quick to invite some pretty charged (comments), people feel very passionately about it so you have to tread respectfully and carefully and I think the author managed (that).”

US author Jeremy Eichler also features on the shortlist for his “extraordinarily ambitious” debut book Time’s Echo: The Second World War, The Holocaust, and The Music Of Remembrance, exploring the role of music in a post-Holocaust world.

Mr Studemann described first-time British writer Tania Branigan’s book titled Red Memory: Living, Remembering And Forgetting China’s Cultural Revolution as “one of the big topics of our age” which she approaches from a different angle.

Red Memory Living, Remembering and Forgetting China's Cultural Revolution by Tania Branigan
He said: “There’s lots of books about how the authoritarian regime in China is doing X and how China is going to dominate these parts of global political or economic situation.

“She flips it and actually goes into China and says this legacy of the Cultural Revolution that is everywhere and yet it’s so little discussed, and it affects everyone… It really helps you understand China today.”

Meanwhile Mr Studemann described American-Canadian John Vaillant’s shortlisted book Fire Weather: A True Story From A Hotter World as a “really remarkable climate change book” that is not straightforward but extremely “pertinent”.

Revolutionary Spring Fighting For A New World 1848-1849 by Christopher Clark
Australian author Christopher Clark also featured on the bill for Revolutionary Spring: Fighting For A New World 1848-1849, alongside US writer Jennifer Homans for her “remarkable” book Mr B: George Balanchine’s Twentieth Century, about the US ballet choreographer.

“To write about dance is one of the most difficult things to do in writing,” Mr Studemann said.

As part of the celebrations marking the prize’s 25th anniversary, the shortlisted authors will receive an increased prize fund of £5,000 – up from £1,000.

Last year, Katherine Rundell won the award for her modern biography documenting the many sides of poet, scholar and priest John Donne, titled Super-Infinite: The Transformations Of John Donne.

The winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 will be announced on November 16 at London’s Science Museum.