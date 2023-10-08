Appeal issued over four siblings missing from Co Fermanagh

Police in Northern Ireland have asked the public to help them trace the whereabouts of four children who are missing.

The PSNI said the siblings, aged between 16 and eight, may be with their parents Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

The missing children are Louise, 16, Marie Theresa, 15, Owen, 12, and Christina, eight.

They were reported missing from the County Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5.

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett issued an appeal to the public on Sunday evening to help them locate the children.

She said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.

“I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”