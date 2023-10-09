King ‘deeply touched’ by pupils who sent him pants to mark the coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King ‘deeply touched’ by pupils who sent him pants to mark the coronation

By Press Association
The King said he was deeply touched (Cheryl Meddins/PA)
The King said he was “deeply touched” after a primary school sent him hand-decorated underwear during his coronation celebrations.

Pupils at Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy School in Oswestry, Shropshire, painted bold colours and patterns on white pants and sent them to the King to celebrate his coronation in May.

A signed note from Charles and Camilla read: “We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our coronation.

School pupils decorating white underwear
“We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”

Teacher Cheryl Meddins said: “The children were so excited, jumping up and down when we received the letter, to be honest we all were.”

Ms Meddins and the class were inspired by the book The King’s Pants by Nicholas Allan, who wrote it to update his previous tale, The Queen’s Knickers.

Letter from Buckingham Palace
His books have encouraged schools across the country to send underwear and Mr Allan said: “I’m so pleased the tradition of sending pants to the monarch continues.

“I did talk to the late Queen about schools posting illustrated knickers to her, and she said that the ladies-in-waiting found it very amusing.

“It’s wonderful to see the present King and Queen appreciate it too.”

Decorated underwear
The letter from Buckingham Palace, written by the head of royal correspondence, thanked the school for the “thoughtful gesture”.

The letter read: “The King has asked me to thank you for your very kind letter, and for the colourful art project you so generously sent in celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation.

“The King was deeply touched that you should have taken the trouble to write, and would have me convey his warmest wishes to the pupils and staff at Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy and Nursery.

“I am to thank you once again for your thoughtful gesture at this time of celebration.”