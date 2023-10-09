Gary Glitter parole hearing to take place in private

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Glitter parole hearing to take place in private

By Press Association
The parole hearing for Gary Glitter will be held in private (Anthony Devlin/PA)
An application for pop star Gary Glitter to have his parole hearing held in public has been rejected.

The disgraced performer, who had a string of hits in the 1970s, is due to be considered for release in January.

But the hearing will take place behind closed doors because of difficulties contacting all his victims.

Richard Scorer, the lawyer for one of them, said the decision was “entirely wrong” and “disappointing.”

Glitter, 79, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

A dark van driving through a stone archway.
A prison vehicle leaves HMP The Verne on Portland, Dorset, on the day that Glitter was released in February (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February after serving half of his 16-year fixed-term determinate sentence.

Less than six weeks after walking free, he was taken back to prison in March for breaching his licence conditions by allegedly viewing downloaded images of children.

In her decision, chairwoman Caroline Corby said holding the hearing in public could risk identifying the children in the downloaded images, who are potential victims of sexual offences and have a lifelong right to anonymity.

It is also not known whether all the victims Glitter abused supported the application for the hearing to take place in public.

She said: “The panel will need to consider the circumstances of the recall and whether the images that Mr Gadd allegedly downloaded are indicative of a continuing sexual interest in children.

“The children in these images are potentially victims and any discussion in a public setting could have the potential to identify them.

“It is unknown whether all victims of the index offences wish for the hearing to be held in public and there is a risk that if this hearing were held in public, it could retraumatise them.”

She said there are concerns over sensitive operational information linked to Glitter’s recall to prison being disclosed publicly.

“It follows that whereas I have deep sympathy for Mr Gadd’s victims, I do not grant the application for the hearing to be held in public,” she concluded.

The Parole Board said it would consider arranging for victims to view the private hearing.

Gary Glitter in 1999
Paedophile Gary Glitter in 1999 when he was convicted of possessing thousands of images of child abuse (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Mr Scorer, who is head of abuse law at Slater Gordon, said: “In our view the parole board’s decision is entirely wrong.

“This man represents a serious continuing danger to children and the principle of open justice demands that the public be able to see how a decision of this seriousness is arrived at.

“The parole board have stated that they want to improve public understanding of their work – this is an opportunity for them to do so, and it is disappointing that they have opted for secrecy over transparency in this case.”

Glitter’s fall from grace began in the late 1990s when he was jailed for possessing thousands of child abuse images and was jailed for four months in 1999.

In 2002 he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations, and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam and spent two and a half years in jail.

The offences for which he was jailed in 2015 came to light as part of Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.