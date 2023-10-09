Afghanistan inquiry: Why was it commissioned and what will it involve?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Afghanistan inquiry: Why was it commissioned and what will it involve?

By Press Association
The independent inquiry into allegations of unlawful killings by UK special forces in Afghanistan began on Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK special forces are accused of unlawful “massacres” during night raids in Afghanistan.

Here, the PA news agency looks at why the inquiry relating to unlawful killings in the war-torn nation has been commissioned and what it will involve.

– Who commissioned the inquiry?

The independent statutory inquiry was commissioned by then-defence secretary Ben Wallace under the Inquiries Act 2005.

– Why was the inquiry commissioned?

The probe was commissioned in the wake of legal challenges from Leigh Day solicitors on behalf of the Saifullah and Noorzai families, as well as notable media investigations from BBC Panorama and The Sunday Times newspaper.

Afghanistan inquiry
Chair of the Afghanistan Inquiry Sir Charles Haddon-Cave arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Who are the Saifullah and Noorzai families?

The Saifullah and Noorzai families brought judicial review proceedings against the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2019 and 2020, which challenged the MoD’s failure to investigate the deaths of members of their families during night raids.

– Which matters are the inquiry tasked with examining?

The probe will look at whether Royal Military Police investigations were effectively and properly conducted, whether there is credible information that unlawful killings were carried out by UK special forces, whether any unlawful killings were covered up at any stage, and what lessons can be learned.

– What time frame will the inquiry look at?

The inquiry will look at incidents between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

– Which Royal Military Police investigations are being scrutinised?

Operation Northmoor and Operation Cestro will be scrutinised by the inquiry – both of which looked into alleged unlawful executions by special forces during night raids in Afghanistan.

– How many night raids were referenced in counsel to the inquiry’s opening submissions?

Oliver Glasgow KC detailed seven separate night raids which resulted in 36 deaths.

– Why might some inquiry hearings be held in private?

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said many hearings would have to be held in private due to “reasons to do with national security” that are “highly sensitive”.

– What will happen if the inquiry finds evidence of unlawful activity?

The inquiry’s chairman said anyone found to have broken the law should be “referred to the relevant authorities for investigation”.