William and Kate’s Foundation survey shows young people’s mental health struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

William and Kate’s Foundation survey shows young people’s mental health struggle

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales will host a forum for young people to mark World Mental Health day (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales will host a forum for young people to mark World Mental Health day (Chris Jackson/PA)

A survey commissioned by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation has found almost all those questioned thought their peers were having issues with their mental health.

William and Kate will attend a series of events across the country this week to highlight the topic of mental health, starting in Birmingham later when they host a discussion with young people about the issue.

The survey, released on World Mental Health Day, found nearly 40% of 16- to 24-year-olds questioned felt they were not managing their emotions very well, while 95% of the group said they thought their peers were having some sort of problem with their mental health.

World Mental Health Day
The Prince of Wales’ Foundation found that 40% of young people felt they were not managing their emotions very well (John Stillwell/PA)

Almost six in ten (59%) of the 16 to 24-year-olds questioned thought it was very important for young people to have greater awareness and understanding of social and emotional skills, while 39% felt they did not manage their emotions very well.

The online poll, conducted from September 18-26, found almost two-thirds (65%) of the 1,817 young people quizzed said their mental health was very important to them.

The prince and princess will be joined by famous faces from BBC Radio 1 when they host the forum for young people to mark World Mental Health Day, run in partnership with The Mix, a leading digital charity for the under 25s.

The event has the theme – Exploring our Emotional Worlds – and will bring together 100 young delegates, nominated by 10 leading mental health and youth engagement charities.

Duchess of Cambridge visits Roe Green Junior School
Kate and William have been raising awareness about mental health through their flagship project, Heads Together (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The group will discuss the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other’s mental wellbeing.

Half of the attendees were nominated by National Citizen Service, an organisation that offers a range of experiences for young people that support them to become world and work-ready.

During the next two days William and Kate, who have been raising awareness about the issue of mental health for a number of years including through their flagship project Heads Together, will take part in royal engagements with university students and emergency responders to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing.