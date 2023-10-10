Boy charged with murder after 17-year-old fatally stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy charged with murder after 17-year-old fatally stabbed

By Press Association
Mustafa Momand died following a stabbing incident in Brighton city centre (Family handout/Sussex Police/PA)
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in Brighton.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is to appear at Brighton Youth Court on Tuesday in connection with the death of Mustafa Momand.

The teenager was pronounced dead in hospital following the incident last Thursday.

A Sussex Police spokesman said on Monday: “The Crown Prosecution Service has this evening (9 October) authorised a charge of murder against a 16-year-old boy from Southwick.

“The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Brighton Youth Court on Tuesday morning (10 October).

“It follows the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand in Queens Road, Brighton, around 5pm on Thursday 5 October.

“The suspect was arrested that same evening in the Moulsecoomb area.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and our efforts to establish the exact circumstances of what happened that day are ongoing.

“We know that a weapon – believed to be a knife – was used in the attack, and, despite extensive searches of the area, we have so far been unable to trace it.

“I would therefore urge anyone in the vicinity of Queens Road or The Avenue, Moulsecoomb, to please check their gardens, bins or outbuildings for any signs of a discarded weapon, and if you see anything, please report it to us immediately.”