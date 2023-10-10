Inquests open into deaths of parents allegedly murdered by daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Inquests open into deaths of parents allegedly murdered by daughter

By Press Association
Lois and John McCullough were found dead earlier this year (Essex Police/ PA)
Lois and John McCullough were found dead earlier this year (Essex Police/ PA)

A 75-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her daughter died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest heard, with her husband’s cause of death pending further investigations.

Virginia McCullough, 35, is accused of the murders of her parents John and Lois McCullough in Chelmsford, Essex.

Inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown said Lois McCullough, 75, died on September 15 at an address in Chelmsford and her provisional cause of death was “stab wounds to the chest”.

Virginia McCullough court case
Court artist sketch of Virginia McCullough appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, Essex, charged with the murders of her parents, John McCullough and Lois McCullough (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

She said “human remains believed to be” 74-year-old John McCullough were found at the same location on September 16.

His provisional cause of death was “pending further investigation”, Ms Brown said.

The coroner said police had attended the address on September 15 after concerns were raised for the couple’s welfare.

She said human remains were discovered following a police investigation.

Virginia McCullough court case
Mrs McCullough died in Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, while human remains were found at the same address (Sam Russell/ PA)

Ms Brown suspended both inquests “pending the outcome of the police investigation”.

Virginia McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, is accused of murdering her parents in Chelmsford between August 2018 and September this year.

She has not been asked to enter pleas.

McCullough appeared before Basildon Crown Court last month and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing set for December 1 at Chelmsford Crown Court.