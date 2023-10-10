Female Metropolitan Police sergeant appears in court charged with sexual assault

A female Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

During a preliminary hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Tuesday, she spoke to confirm her details and indicate she would plead not guilty to the offence.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, was charged via a postal court summons in mid-September, the Metropolitan Police has said, and is suspended from duty.

District Judge Devinder Sandhu granted her bail on the condition she does not contact the complainant.

Bright, who works in the force’s south west command unit, is next due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 6.