Harry’s legal claim against The Sun’s publisher ‘to go to trial in January 2025’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harry’s legal claim against The Sun’s publisher ‘to go to trial in January 2025’

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against The Sun’s publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering is set to go to trial in January 2025, the High Court has been told (PA)
The Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against The Sun’s publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering is set to go to trial in January 2025, the High Court has been told (PA)

The Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against The Sun’s publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering is set to go to trial in January 2025, the High Court has been told.

Harry, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the High Court was told two trials are expected in the dozens of active claims against the publisher over allegations of phone hacking and other unlawful information gathering.

David Sherborne, for the claimants, said there are 32 people whose cases are set to be heard at a trial in January 2024.

Hugh Grant
Actor Hugh Grant has also made allegations (PA)

He later said there are 27 cases that have been “stayed” and are set to be heard at a trial in January 2025.

The barrister said: “That includes the claims of (British actor) Hugh Grant and the Duke of Sussex.”

However, Mr Sherborne told the hearing in London that numbers could change.

“At the moment, we proceed with the 32 and if something dramatic changes we can address it,” he said.

The hearing before Mr Justice Fancourt was later told 18 other claims against NGN – which denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun – have been settled since August.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after a ruling in July blocked parts of Harry’s claim which related to allegations of phone hacking against the publisher.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Fancourt said Harry’s claim over other allegations – including use of private investigators – could go ahead to a trial.

The judge also refused to allow the duke to rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family and senior executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of his claim.

A spokesperson for NGN called the ruling a “significant victory” for the publisher.

The next hearing in the claims against NGN is due in December.