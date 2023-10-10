Teenager ‘killed amid tit-for-tat gang violence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager ‘killed amid tit-for-tat gang violence’

By Press Association
Kamal Nuur died in London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Kamal Nuur died in London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two men on a bicycle chased and stabbed a teenager to death amid “tit-for-tat” gang violence boasted about in drill rap videos, a court has been told.

Michael Lebbie, 20, and Melvis Mariano, 23, are on trial accused of carrying out the ride-out killing of Kamal Nuur, 19, in Islington, north London.

The motive was linked to violent clashes between two rival gang alliances, the 51st and the 71st, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Nuur, known as Dirtz, was said to have been associated with the 71st and involved in the drug trade.

He had been rehoused in Birmingham after he was stabbed and his family home attacked in 2018, jurors were told.

Around the time of his death, Mr Nuur had been reported missing by his family after returning to the capital.

Just before 8pm on September 14 2020, he was approached by two males on a bicycle, chased into an alleyway leading to North Road and stabbed eight times, prosecutor Charlotte Newell KC said.

He collapsed and died in a nearby car park as his attackers rode off.

Ms Newell told jurors: “He was undoubtably murdered in an attack by the two individuals who arrived on the bike and chased him into the alleyway and the real issue for you is the identity of the attackers.”

Lebbie and Mariano were allegedly associated with the 51st and tracked by CCTV and cell site analysis before and after the killing.

Ms Newell listed a series of deadly and non-fatal clashes between the two rival alliances.

It included an incident in March 2019 when Lebbie was run over and stabbed next to the Regents Park Estate in north-west London.

Calvin Bungisa
The video performed in and around the North Road area taunted the 51st about the deadly stabbings of Alex Smith and Calvin Bungisa, above, in 2019, the court heard (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Members of the Agar Grove gang, part of the 71st alliance, took responsibility in drill music for the attack, jurors were told.

Mr Nuur was targeted near the spot of another drill video uploaded to YouTube seven weeks earlier.

The video performed in and around the North Road area taunted the 51st about the deadly stabbings of Alex Smith and Calvin Bungisa in 2019, the court heard.

Mariano, of Kentish Town in north London, and Lebbie, of Ilford, east London, deny Mr Nuur’s murder.

Co-defendant Abby Lowne, 20, denies assisting an offender by helping Mariano leave the area after the stabbing.

She is also charged with failing to comply with a notice to provide the Pin for her mobile phone.

The Old Bailey trial continues.