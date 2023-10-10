UK’s oldest red kite ringed 26 years ago found in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s oldest red kite ringed 26 years ago found in Wales

By Press Association
A red kite was recorded as the oldest to survive in Britain and Ireland (Steve Parsons/PA)
A red kite has been identified as the oldest to survive in the wild in Britain and Ireland at 26 years of age.

The bird was spotted by a member of the public in Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire in July in a poor condition and unable to fly.

An examination of the ring on the bird’s leg found it was 9,518 days old, having been ringed as a nestling in June 1997.

RSPCA wildlife officer Ellie West said: “This was such a beautiful bird – and I could tell that it was an adult and of a good age.

The red kite was found to be the oldest in the UK and Ireland (RSPCA/PA)
The bird was ringed 26 years ago as a nestling and there were no other recorded sightings of it until now (RSPCA/PA)

“There were no avian influenza symptoms but I was immediately concerned about its thin body condition and poor plumage.

“Unfortunately, due to the extent of the kite’s condition, it meant that the bird could not be helped and was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

“The bird wasn’t able to fully extend its wings at carpal joints and was showing signs of bumblefoot along with other concerns, meaning sadly rehabilitation wasn’t an option.”

The British Trust for Ornithology confirmed the bird had been ringed as a nestling on June 20 1997 and said it was the oldest red kite known to them.

“I could not believe it as this bird was 26 years old – and was found in pretty much the same area they were ringed in all those years ago,” Ms West said.“It is very sad that the bird didn’t make it but at least they didn’t suffer a lingering death.“I’m sure they had a full life and it would be lovely to think that it may have reared several offspring over the years in the area too – although the sex is unknown.”

Lee Barber, from the British Trust for Ornithology, added: “This red kite now holds the longevity record for the oldest known wild red kite in Britain and Ireland.

“Amazingly, this is the first and only report of this bird in 26 years and 22 days since it was ringed as a nestling back in 1997.

“It’s brilliant when people take the time to report ringed birds, as it helps us to gain a greater understanding of bird populations across the UK.

“Had this bird not been wearing a ring we would have no indication at all that it had become the oldest known of its species, as once red kites have moulted out of their immature plumage, they look pretty much identical irrespective of age.”