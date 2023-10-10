Controlled explosion on Irish beach after historical device discovered

A controlled explosion has taken place on an Irish beach after a historical device was discovered.

It came during an operation by the Defences Forces in the Ringsend area of Dublin following a security alert.

It is understood that a device “historical in nature” was found.

An army sapper prepares for a controlled explosion of a suspect package in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A spokesperson for the Garda (Irish police) said they were alerted to the discovery of a device at a premises on the Pigeon House Road on Tuesday afternoon.

“The services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were requested and a controlled explosion was carried out,” they said.

An army sapper carries away the remnants of a suspect package detonated by a controlled explosion in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

An Irish Defence Forces spokesperson said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts were tasked to both Ringsend and Dundrum, for two incidents during which historical devices had been found.

“This was in response to two separate requests for assistance from An Garda Siochana,” they said.

“In both cases historical ammunition had been found. All munitions have been disposed of, with the historical munition found at Ringsend being countermined at the scene.

“All EOD personnel have now returned to base.”