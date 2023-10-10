Controlled explosion on Irish beach after historical device discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Controlled explosion on Irish beach after historical device discovered

By Press Association
A controlled explosion is carried out on a suspect package in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
A controlled explosion has taken place on an Irish beach after a historical device was discovered.

It came during an operation by the Defences Forces in the Ringsend area of Dublin following a security alert.

It is understood that a device “historical in nature” was found.

Sandymount controlled explosion
An army sapper prepares for a controlled explosion of a suspect package in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A spokesperson for the Garda (Irish police) said they were alerted to the discovery of a device at a premises on the Pigeon House Road on Tuesday afternoon.

“The services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were requested and a controlled explosion was carried out,” they said.

Sandymount controlled explosion
An army sapper carries away the remnants of a suspect package detonated by a controlled explosion in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

An Irish Defence Forces spokesperson said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts were tasked to both Ringsend and Dundrum, for two incidents during which historical devices had been found.

“This was in response to two separate requests for assistance from An Garda Siochana,” they said.

“In both cases historical ammunition had been found. All munitions have been disposed of, with the historical munition found at Ringsend being countermined at the scene.

“All EOD personnel have now returned to base.”