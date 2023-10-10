Images released of play about Panorama interview show a pensive Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Images released of play about Panorama interview show a pensive Diana

By Press Association
Diana, Princess of Wales is played by Yolanda Kettle in The Interview which takes to the stage at London’s Park Theatre later this month (Michael Wharley/Park Theatre/PA)
Images have been released showing an actress portraying Diana, Princess of Wales looking serious and pensive as a play exploring the royal’s explosive Panorama interview is set to take to the stage.

Yolanda Kettle, who previously starred in Netflix’s The Crown as the wife of inventor Jeremy Fry, will play Diana, as Saving Christmas Spirit star Tibu Fortes takes on the role of former BBC journalist Martin Bashir in The Interview at London’s Park Theatre.

In the pictures, Kettle has short, blonde hair and is wearing a navy suit and white top, clothes which appear to replicate those Diana wore in the original BBC programme.

She also looks down at her feet as a black camera is pointed in her direction and she sits on a formal grey chair.

Former journalist Jonathan Maitland, who was behind The Last Temptation Of Boris Johnson and An Audience With Jimmy Savile, wrote the production and Michael Fentiman – who worked on a musical version of Olivier-nominated Amelie –  serves as director.

The play is described as giving “an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen and the institution that broadcast it”.

Fentiman said: “Jonathan Maitland is a writer of great integrity and bravery and it’s been an honour to be trusted with his play.”

Maitland previously told the PA news agency that “substantial chunks” of the interview would not be used due to copyright law and the view of the Prince of Wales.

A report by Lord Dyson concluded in 2021 that the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the meeting and led to a call from William for it never to be aired again.

Maitland said: “The things that led to the famous interview and the events that came after it revealed much about our country and its institutions.

“It’s definitely the stuff of drama and I can’t wait to see our superb cast and brilliant director Michael Fentiman bring it all to life.”

The Interview runs from October 27 to November 25 at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, London (Michael Wharley/Park Theatre/PA)

Also in the cast is Finding Alice star Matthew Flynn as former royal butler-turned-I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Paul Burrell, Belgravia star Naomi Frederick as a character called Luciana Dyson and Spotless actor Ciaran Owens as Matt Wiessler.

In October 2021, a financial settlement between the BBC and graphic designer Mr Wiessler was reached after he claimed he was side-lined and alleged he was made the scapegoat for the scandal despite attempting to raise the issue at the time.

Mr Wiessler was commissioned by Bashir to create mocked-up documents used by the journalist to persuade Diana to do the 1995 interview.

He received a personal apology from BBC director-general Tim Davie following the Dyson report.

The Interview runs from October 27 to November 25 at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, London.