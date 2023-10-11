Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport

By Press Association
Screengrab taken with permission from video posted on Twitter by @ahmad_bobak of a fire at a car park at Luton Airport. All flights at the airport have been suspended. Issue date: Tuesday October 10, 2023 (Ahmad Hassan Bobak/Supplied)
Screengrab taken with permission from video posted on Twitter by @ahmad_bobak of a fire at a car park at Luton Airport. All flights at the airport have been suspended. Issue date: Tuesday October 10, 2023 (Ahmad Hassan Bobak/Supplied)

Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Luton Airport on Tuesday.

Five people have been admitted to Luton and Dunstable hospitals for smoke inhalation.

A sixth person was treated at the scene but did not require further medical treatment.

All flights at London Luton Airport were suspended shortly after the fire broke out at around 9pm.

Luton Airport has since confirmed flights will remain suspended until noon on Wednesday.

The building has partially collapsed, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal on Tuesday evening.

Vehicle alarms and loud explosions could be heard, with one witness saying the speed in which the blaze tore through the upper floor of the car park was “incredible”.

One witness said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it looked as though the whole car park had collapsed, while another said vehicles in the car park were exploding every few seconds.

The airport said on X: “All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time.

“Additional staff are on hand to provide assistance to passengers.”

“Passengers should stay in touch with their airline for further flight information.”

It is unknown if any passengers are trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance remain on the scene.

Fire at Luton Airport car park
Screen grab taken with permission from video posted on Twitter of a fire at a car park at Luton Airport (@Soriyn23/PA Wire)

Luton Airport officials have confirmed access to the airfield is currently restricted.

Passengers on flights out of Luton have been asked to remain away from the area.

People living nearby have been advised to steer clear and keep their windows closed to reduce health risks.

Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross in Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton Airport from Edinburgh.

He told the PA news agency: “There were a couple of fire engines with a car ablaze on the upper floor of the car park at just after 9pm.

“A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames.

“The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.”

The East of England Ambulance said paramedics have taken five people suffering from smoke inhalation to hospital for treatment.

The airport’s website says the car park that is on fire is new.

“Our brand new multi-story car park offering secure, on-site parking using just a five-minute walk to the terminal entrance,” the website says.

Andrew McCullough from County Antrim, Ireland, was one of many travelers who had their travel plans hit.

Tweeting from the tarmac, Mr McCullough wrote: “[The captain on this easyJet flight that has been] waiting to take off [now] has said the airport is closed.”

“We [were] unboarded from the plane.

“My flight had boarded when the airport was closed [due to the fire]. We were then unboarded and waited [for] maybe an hour before the flight was cancelled.

“Staff dealt with it all very well.”