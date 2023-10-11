Maintenance worker admits violent hospital rampage but denies attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maintenance worker admits violent hospital rampage but denies attempted murder

By Press Association
Matteo Bottarelli denied trying to kill three colleagues with a digging tool (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A maintenance worker has admitted going on a violent hospital rampage with a digging tool – but denied he tried to kill three colleagues.

Matteo Bottarelli, 44, is alleged to have chased co-workers with the mattock, a pickaxe-type implement, around the grounds of Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London before stabbing one of them in the neck from behind.

A second man was later found collapsed with head injuries shortly after the incident, which saw the hospital evacuated on June 21.

Bottarelli, from Central Way in Brent, north-west London, was arrested by armed police outside the hospital and charged with attempted murder.

Central Middlesex Hospital stabbing scene
Police at Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London after the incident on June 21 (James Manning/PA)

On Wednesday, Bottarelli pleaded guilty to the lesser offences of wounding Gideon Tesfay and Trevor McGuire with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted affray by using or threatening unlawful violence to cause a person to fear for their safety and having an offensive weapon at Central Middlesex Hospital in Park Royal.

Bottarelli pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Mr Tesfay, Mr McGuire and a third man, Mark Quigley.

An alternative charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Quigley with intent was also denied by the defendant.

Bottarelli entered his pleas by video link from Wormwood Scrubs before Harrow Crown Court, sitting at the Old Bailey.

The prosecution indicated the pleas were not acceptable to the Crown and the defendant faces a trial of up to seven days from February 12 next year.

A further hearing was set for December 13 and Bottarelli was remanded into custody.

At the time of the incident, the Metropolitan Police said one man had injuries that were thought to be “life-changing” while another escaped with minor injuries.

The third alleged victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.