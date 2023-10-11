Inquest into death of footballer Maddy Cusack opened and adjourned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Inquest into death of footballer Maddy Cusack opened and adjourned

By Press Association
Tributes were paid to Maddy Cusack during the Women’s Super League match at Villa Park on October 1 (Jacob King/PA Wire)
Tributes were paid to Maddy Cusack during the Women’s Super League match at Villa Park on October 1 (Jacob King/PA Wire)

An inquest into the death of Sheffield United Women’s player Maddy Cusack has been opened and adjourned as a coroner awaits further details about the cause of her death.

Ms Cusack died at the age of 27 at her home address in Derbyshire on September 20. At the time, Derbyshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

An inquest into the footballer’s death was opened at Derby Coroner’s Court on Wednesday and was adjourned after a short hearing.

Assistant coroner Louise Pinder said Ms Cusack’s death was reported to Chesterfield Coroner’s Court by police on September 21.

Sheffield United v London City Lionesses – Barclays Women’s Championship – Bramall Lane
Maddy Cusack was the Blades’ longest-serving female player (Tim Markland/PA)

Ms Pinder said Ms Cusack, who also worked in Sheffield United’s commercial department as a marketing executive, had been formally identified after her death by her father David.

She had died at her home address in Lady Lea Road, Horsley.

Ms Pinder told the hearing on Wednesday, which was only attended by members of the press, that the cause of her death was yet to be ascertained.

She said: “We are awaiting a police file and the medical cause of death, therefore I am adjourning the inquest for six weeks for further review then the inquest can be listed in due course.”

Ms Cusack was the Blades’ longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

In a tribute posted on the club’s official website on September 21 announcing the news of her death, Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis said: “This is heart-breaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family – she will be sadly missed.

“While taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”