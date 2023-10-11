Four people arrested during protest over use of RAF Scampton to house migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four people arrested during protest over use of RAF Scampton to house migrants

By Press Association
Lincolnshire Police said officers would continue to carry out patrols over the coming days while protesters were present (Callum Parke/PA)
Four people have been arrested and bailed following reports of disorder outside a former RAF base during a protest over its use as migrant accommodation.

Lincolnshire Police said that the four were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an assault and disorder outside the main entrance of RAF Scampton.

A 56-year-old man from the Yorkshire area was arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated trespass.

Two men, one aged 44 and from the Grimsby area, and another aged 42 from the Lincoln area, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, with a 51-year-old woman from the Yorkshire area arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

They were bailed on Wednesday with conditions not to go within 200 metres of the site, as police investigations continue.

Police remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday during a protest over the planned use of the site to house migrants.

Officers will continue to carry out patrols over the coming days while protesters are present “to keep them and the wider community safe”, the force said.

Lincolnshire Police said: “If we receive further reports of people causing disorder this will not be tolerated, and we will step in to protect those in the area and our community.

“We will continue to provide advice around safe and lawful protest while they remain at the location.”