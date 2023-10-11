Good wines linked to warmer temperatures and higher rainfall, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good wines linked to warmer temperatures and higher rainfall, research finds

By Press Association
New research suggests weather plays an important role in creating a ‘good wine’ (Alamy/PA)
Warm temperatures and higher rainfall – both of which are expected to become more common with climate change – are the key to producing good wines, research suggests.

Experts led by the University of Oxford analysed 50 years’ worth of wine critic scores from the Bordeaux region of France and compared them with that year’s weather.

The results suggested higher quality wine was made in the years with warmer temperatures, higher winter rainfall, and earlier, shorter growing seasons – conditions that are expected to become more frequent with climate change.

Study author Andrew Wood, from the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford, said: “Weather drives wine quality and wine taste.

“We found evidence that temperature and precipitation effects occur throughout the year – from bud break, while the grapes are growing and maturing, during harvesting, and even over winter when the plant is dormant.”

The research, published in the journal iScience, concluded that as the “climate continues to change, the quality of Bordeaux wines may continue to improve”.

The researchers also said they suspect their results will apply to other wine regions.

For the analysis, the team looked at climate data and annual wine critic scores from Bordeaux between 1950 and 2020.

They chose Bordeaux because it is a wine region that relies on rainfall for irrigation and there is a wealth of wine critic score data and merchant wine score data.

Experts examined how the weather influences wine quality at both a regional and local scale.

Overall, the researchers found Bordeaux wine quality scores tended to improve between 1950 and 2020.

Bordeaux’s climate warmed over that period but the team suggested better wine-making or adjustments for consumer likes and dislikes may also play a role.

Bordeaux vineyard
The research focused on wine produced in the Bordeaux region of France (Alamy/PA)

Mr Wood said: “The trend, whether that’s driven by the preferences of wine critics or the general population, is that people generally prefer stronger wines which age for longer and give you richer, more intense flavours, higher sweetness, and lower acidity.

“With climate change, generally we are seeing a trend across the world that with greater warming, wines are getting stronger.”

The team found that weather impacted wine quality throughout the year, not just during the growing season.

They also found high-quality wines were produced with cooler, wetter winters; warmer, wetter springs; hot, dry summers; and cool, dry autumns.

Mr Wood said: “With the predicted climates of the future, given that we are more likely to see these patterns of warmer weather and less rainfall during the summer and more rainfall during the winter, the wines are likely to continue to get better into the future.”

But he warned they may only improve up to a point.

“The problem in scenarios where it gets really hot is water: if plants don’t have enough, they eventually fail, and when they fail, you lose everything,” he said.

“But the general idea or consensus is that the wines will continue to get better up to the point where they fail.”