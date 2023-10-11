Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa

By Press Association
Scientists have used x-rays to examine the chemical structure of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Scientists have used x-rays to examine the chemical structure of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Scientists have pried another secret from the Mona Lisa that shines a light on the techniques used by Leonardo to create her exquisitely enigmatic smile.

Using X-rays to peer into the chemical structure of a speck of the celebrated work of art, scientists suggest that the Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the Mona Lisa early in the 16th century.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, shows that the oil-paint recipe that Leonardo used as his base layer to prepare the panel of poplar wood appears to have been different for the Mona Lisa, with its own distinctive chemical signature.

France Mona Lisa
Other experts have called the research ‘very exciting’, saying that any new insights into Leonardo’s technique are ‘extremely important’ (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool, File)

Victor Gonzalez, the study’s lead author and a chemist at France’s top research body, the CNRS, said: “He was someone who loved to experiment, and each of his paintings is completely different technically.”

Mr Gonzalez has studied the chemical compositions of dozens of works by Leonardo, Rembrandt and other artists.

“In this case, it’s interesting to see that indeed there is a specific technique for the ground layer of Mona Lisa,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Specifically, the researchers found a rare compound, plumbonacrite, in the first layer of paint.

The discovery, Mr Gonzalez said, confirmed for the first time what art historians had previously only hypothesized: that Leonardo most likely used lead oxide powder to thicken and help dry his paint as he began working on the portrait that now stares out from behind protective glass in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Carmen Bambach, a specialist in Italian art and curator at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, who was not involved in the study, called the research “very exciting” and said any scientifically proven new insights into Leonardo’s painting techniques are “extremely important news for the art world and our larger global society”.

Finding plumbonacrite in the Mona Lisa attests “to Leonardo’s spirit of passionate and constant experimentation as a painter – it is what renders him timeless and modern,” Ms Bambach said.

Paris travel stock
The Mona Lisa is on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA)

The paint fragment from the base layer of the Mona Lisa that was analysed was barely visible to the naked eye, no larger than the diameter of a human hair, and came from the top right-hand edge of the painting.

The scientists peered into its atomic structure using X-rays in a synchrotron, a large machine that accelerates particles to almost the speed of light, which allowed them to unravel the speck’s chemical makeup.

Plumbonacrite is a by-product of lead oxide, allowing the researchers to say with more certainty that Leonardo likely used the powder in his paint recipe.

“Plumbonacrite is really a fingerprint of his recipe,” Mr Gonzalez said. “It’s the first time we can actually chemically confirm it.”

After Leonardo, Dutch master Rembrandt may have used a similar recipe when he was painting in the 17th century. Mr Gonzalez and other researchers have previously found plumbonacrite in his work, too.

Mr Gonzalez added: “It tells us also that those recipes were passed on for centuries. It was a very good recipe.”

Leonardo is thought to have dissolved lead oxide powder, which has an orange colour, in linseed or walnut oil by heating the mixture to make a thicker, faster-drying paste.

“What you will obtain is an oil that has a very nice golden colour,” Mr Gonzalez said. “It flows more like honey.”

But the Mona Lisa — said by the Louvre to be a portrait of Lisa Gherardini, the wife of a Florentine silk merchant — and other works by Leonardo still have other secrets to tell.

“There are plenty, plenty more things to discover, for sure. We are barely scratching the surface,” Mr Gonzalez said. “What we are saying is just a little brick more in the knowledge.”