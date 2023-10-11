Adventurer Jordan Wylie celebrates being made an MBE at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adventurer Jordan Wylie celebrates being made an MBE at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Jordan Wylie after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jordan Wylie after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Ben Birchall/PA)

The adventurer and author Jordan Wylie said attempting to paddleboard around Britain has been his toughest expedition, after he was made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

The former soldier told the PA news agency: “I’ve ran marathons in the coldest places on the planet like Antarctica to the most dangerous places like Iraq and Afghanistan, but I think trying to paddleboard around Great Britain was one of the toughest adventures both physically and mentally.”

He said “having a sense of gratitude” was what kept him going through such extreme expeditions.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Jordan Wylie is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “I often think back to colleagues and comrades that I lost in the military in places like Iraq, people who never made it home. I think about loved ones who are no longer with us and that gives you a deep sense of gratitude to know that you’re still here.”

Mr Wylie said he felt “incredibly humble and grateful” to be made an MBE and that it was “an extra honour” to have it presented by the Princess Royal, who was his Colonel-in-Chief when he served in the British Army.

The national ambassador for the Army Cadet Force said he wanted to use his story to inspire young people.

He added: “I was a pretty naughty kid at school, I grew up on a rough council estate in Blackpool and didn’t do too well in my education. I’ve come a long way and I try my best to inspire lots of young people from challenging backgrounds.”

Mr Wylie, known for his appearances on the Channel 4 television shows Hunted and Celebrity Hunted, said that he has had his own “struggles with mental health”.

He said: “I’ve talked openly about being diagnosed with severe depression and chronic anxiety.”

“People need to open up, they need to talk to people, they need to get outside more,” he added.

“I think, for me, running and exercise and adventure is the best medicine. And what I try to do in the Army Cadets is encourage a lot more of that for young people.”