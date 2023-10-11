Samples from asteroid could be key to secrets of building blocks of life – Nasa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samples from asteroid could be key to secrets of building blocks of life – Nasa

By Press Association
The Osiris-Rex mission landed on the asteroid Bennu and returned a sample to Earth (Nasa/PA)
Nasa said the “building blocks of life on Earth” could be present in a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid as the agency showed off samples collected from it in space.

The US space agency said on Wednesday that early tests of materials collected from the Bennu asteroid as part of the Osiris-Rex mission showed evidence of high-carbon content and water.

Scientists and space agency leaders showed photos and video of the asteroid material – returned to Earth last month – at a live streamed event at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

The display came after a capsule containing an estimated 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu, touched down in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City on September 24.

Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission
The asteroid Bennu could contain the ‘building blocks of life on Earth’ (Nasa/PA)

Nasa has said it was “the biggest, carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth”, and its contents have now been hailed as “scientific treasure”.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the sample will “help scientists investigate the origins of life on our own planet for generations to come”.

He added: “Almost everything we do at Nasa seeks to answer questions about who we are and where we come from.

“Nasa missions like Osiris-Rex will improve our understanding of asteroids that could threaten Earth while giving us a glimpse into what lies beyond.

“The sample has made it back to Earth, but there is still so much science to come – science like we’ve never seen before.”

Almost 60 million miles away, asteroid Bennu is a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system and scientists believe it can help shed light on how planets formed and evolved.

The spacecraft launched on September 8 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018.

It dropped the samples off sealed in a capsule last month.

“Already this is scientific treasure,” said the mission’s lead scientist, Professor Dante Lauretta, of the University of Arizona on Wednesday.

In a statement, he added: “As we peer into the ancient secrets preserved within the dust and rocks of asteroid Bennu, we are unlocking a time capsule that offers us profound insights into the origins of our solar system.

“The bounty of carbon-rich material and the abundant presence of water-bearing clay minerals are just the tip of the cosmic iceberg.

“These discoveries, made possible through years of dedicated collaboration and cutting-edge science, propel us on a journey to understand not only our celestial neighbourhood but also the potential for life’s beginnings.

“With each revelation from Bennu, we draw closer to unravelling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage.”

Nasa’s mission goal was to collect was 60 grams of asteroid sample.

But when the canister lid was opened, Nasa said scientists discovered “bonus material” covering the outside of the collector head, canister lid, and base.

There was so much extra material it slowed down the process of collecting and containing the primary sample, Nasa said.

Scientists are not sure exactly how much of Bennu they brought back because the main sample chamber has not yet been opened.

Mr Lauretta said: “It’s been going slow and meticulous, but the science is already starting.”

He said there is “a whole treasure chest of extraterrestrial material” still to be examined.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Osiris-Rex sample analyst Daniel Glavin added: “This stuff is an astrobiologist’s dream, I just can’t wait to get at it.

“We’re going to learn so much about the origin of the solar system, the evolution and potentially how even life started here on Earth.”