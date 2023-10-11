Disability rights activist becomes MBE in Windsor Castle ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disability rights activist becomes MBE in Windsor Castle ceremony

By Press Association
Michaela Hollywood after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Ben Birchall/PA)
A disability rights activist has called for environmentalism to be more inclusionary after she became an MBE at Windsor Castle.

Michaela Hollywood, who is deputy chief executive of the Pathfinders Neuromuscular Alliance and lives with the genetic condition spinal muscular atrophy, was made an MBE by the Princess Royal on Wednesday.

She told the PA news agency: “I think up until now climate change activism and environmentalism has been very exclusionary.

“But if we don’t include disabled people as part of our conversation, then climate justice will never be achieved. So, I think that will be our next frontier.”

The activist said she had been inspired to take up campaigning after being told she was not allowed to be on the ground floor at a concert when she was 17.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Michaela Hollywood is made an MBE by the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “Not being allowed to sit where I wanted for that concert really sparked a tiny flame into a massive fire and I haven’t looked back since.”

Ms Hollywood, who is from Co Down, said she was “very honoured” to become an MBE and that it was “the combination of a large team effort”.

She added that receiving the honour was a “resounding vote of confidence” in the work she was doing.

Ms Hollywood also spoke about the links between mental health and disability.

She said: “My overarching message to people is that being disabled itself doesn’t impact mental health necessarily, but what does is when the structures in society are failing people.

“Inaction has consequences – for disabled people being denied entry or not being able to access a service has a knock-on impact because that denial is due to something we can’t control.”