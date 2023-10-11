Teenager charged with terrorism and firearm offences, Met Police says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager charged with terrorism and firearm offences, Met Police says

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A 19-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and firearm offences.

Alfie Douglas Coleman, of Great Notley, Essex, was charged on Wednesday as part of an investigation relating to “extreme right-wing terrorism”, Scotland Yard said.

He is charged with single counts of preparation of terrorism, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, as well as 10 offences of possession of terrorist material, the CPS said.

Coleman is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I appreciate that charges of this nature may well be concerning to the public.

“Whilst we can’t comment on the details of the case now legal proceedings are active, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any enduring threat.

“Our officers work around the clock to identify and disrupt terrorist activity, but we can only do that with the public’s support and we would ask them to continue to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that doesn’t feel right, then to get in touch.

“You won’t ruin anyone’s life, but you could help save them.”

Coleman was arrested in east London on September 29 as part of a pre-planned operation, and detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the force said.

He was taken into custody at a London police station.

A warrant of further detention was obtained from Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 30, allowing police to detain him until October 6.

A second warrant of further detention was granted at the same court on October 6 which meant officers could keep him in custody for a further seven days.

Nick Price, head of the CPS counter terrorism and special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised 13 charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intending to commit an act of terrorism.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Criminal proceedings against this individual are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”