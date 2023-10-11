Teenager charged with terrorism and firearm offences, Met Police says

A 19-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and firearm offences.

Alfie Douglas Coleman, of Great Notley, Essex, was charged on Wednesday as part of an investigation relating to “extreme right-wing terrorism”, Scotland Yard said.

He is charged with single counts of preparation of terrorism, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, as well as 10 offences of possession of terrorist material, the CPS said.

Coleman is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I appreciate that charges of this nature may well be concerning to the public.

“Whilst we can’t comment on the details of the case now legal proceedings are active, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any enduring threat.

“Our officers work around the clock to identify and disrupt terrorist activity, but we can only do that with the public’s support and we would ask them to continue to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that doesn’t feel right, then to get in touch.

“You won’t ruin anyone’s life, but you could help save them.”

Coleman was arrested in east London on September 29 as part of a pre-planned operation, and detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the force said.

He was taken into custody at a London police station.

A warrant of further detention was obtained from Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 30, allowing police to detain him until October 6.

A second warrant of further detention was granted at the same court on October 6 which meant officers could keep him in custody for a further seven days.

Nick Price, head of the CPS counter terrorism and special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised 13 charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intending to commit an act of terrorism.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Criminal proceedings against this individual are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”