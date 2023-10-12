Crane set to remove felled Sycamore Gap tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crane set to remove felled Sycamore Gap tree

By Press Association
Work begins in the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The world-famous Sycamore Gap tree is set to be removed from Hadrian’s Wall two weeks after it was chopped down.

A crane will lift the 50ft tree off the historic and delicate Roman wall and it is due to be removed on Thursday, the National Trust has said.

People have been urged to avoid the immediate area when it happens.

It is too big to move in one piece, but experts hope to keep the trunk in large sections to keep options open on what could be done with it in the future.

The stump, which could generate new shoots, will be kept in place and is currently behind a protective barrier.

Seeds have been collected which the National Trust said could be used to propagate new saplings.

The much-photographed and painted lone sycamore, an emblem for the north east of England, was situated in a dramatic dip in the Northumberland landscape.

Northumbria Police arrested a boy aged 16 and a man in his 60s after the tree was felled a fortnight ago. They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The National Trust has since received thousands of messages about the tree, with advice on what to do with the stump and suggestions of what could be done with the felled tree.

Andrew Poad, the site’s general manager for the National Trust, said: “We’ve been amazed and inspired by the offers of help and good wishes we’ve received from here in Northumberland, around the UK, and even from overseas.

“It’s clear that this tree captured the imaginations of so many people who visited, and that it held a special – and often poignant – place in many people’s hearts.”

Workers were preparing the tree for removal on Wednesday, using chainsaws to remove branches.

Mr Poad said: “It’s currently in a precarious position resting on the wall, so it’s necessary we move it now, both to preserve the world-famous monument that is Hadrian’s Wall, and to make the site safe again for visitors.

“We’ve explored every option for moving the tree and while it isn’t possible to lift it in one go, as the tree is multi-stemmed with a large crown, we have aimed to keep the trunk in as large sections as possible, to give us flexibility on what the tree becomes in future.

“We’re encouraging people to stay away from the site while these complex and difficult operations take place.”

There will be public consultation about what happens next at the site, which has Unesco designation and is a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Mike Innerdale, the National Trust’s regional director for the North of England, said: “The outpouring we’ve seen shows just how important the connection is between people and nature in its many forms, and as we consider plans for this special tree, and this very special place, we’ll also look to harness that support for trees, landscapes and nature all across the country, and use the sycamore as a symbol of recovery.”

The preservation body Historic England said Hadrian’s Wall sustained damage when the tree fell on it.