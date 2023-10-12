Jury retires in trial of gunman accused of plotting mass shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury retires in trial of gunman accused of plotting mass shooting

By Press Association
Prosecutors allege that Reed Wischhusen was fascinated with mass shootings and infamous killers (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
The jury in the trial of a gunman accused of planning a mass shooting has retired to consider verdicts.

Reed Wischhusen, 32, is accused of possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition, which were discovered when police searched his home in Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, in November last year.

During the search, the Lidl warehouse worker attempted to take his own life in the bathroom with a pistol he had hidden in his coat – then ran at armed officers pointing the gun at them.

The police officers fired three times, hitting Wischhusen twice, as he ran down the stairs of his home in Somerset. He was seriously injured and spent four months recovering in hospital.

Prosecutors allege that Wischhusen was fascinated with mass shootings and infamous killers such as the Dunblane gunman, Thomas Hamilton and Raoul Moat.

Court artist drawing of Reed Wischhusen, who is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He has admitted writing a document entitled “Revenge”, which describes a “hitman-style attack” on his former school, but insists it was all a fantasy.

The four-page document details targeting people who had bullied Wischhusen at school, as well as Avon and Somerset Police firearms licencing staff who twice rejected his shotgun certificate application.

It lists the types of weapons and explosives required to carry out such attacks, though Wischhusen insists he had no intention of harming anyone named in it.

Wischhusen, of Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, denies charges of having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

He has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate in relation to the handgun incident last year.

The trial continues.