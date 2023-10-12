Virgin firm wins High Court fight with American train operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Virgin firm wins High Court fight with American train operator

By Press Association
A Virgin company, part of the group established by Sir Richard Branson, has won a High Court fight with an American train operator which pulled out of a deal (Brian Lawless/PA)
A Virgin company has won a High Court fight with an American train operator which pulled out of a deal after alleging the “Virgin brand” had stopped being a “brand of international high repute”.

Virgin Enterprises said Brightline Holdings was in breach of a trademark licence agreement.

Brightline disputed Virgin Enterprises’ claim.

A judge on Thursday ruled in favour of Virgin Enterprises.

Judge Mark Pelling said, in a written ruling, that Brightline had “failed to prove” issues “it had to prove”.

The judge, who oversaw a High Court hearing in the Rolls Building, in London, in July, indicated that decisions about damages would be made at a later date.

He was told that Virgin Enterprises wanted around £200 million damages.

Virgin rail deal dispute
The case was being heard at the Rolls Building in London (Steve Parsons/PA)

The deal meant that Brightline would rebrand its rail services in the US as “Virgin Trains USA”, Judge Pelling heard.

He heard that Virgin Enterprises was part of the Virgin Group, founded by businessman Sir Richard Branson, and managed intellectual property relating to the “Virgin brand”.

Virgin Enterprises had alleged that Brightline had breached a 2018 “trademark licence agreement”, said the judge.

He said Virgin Enterprises had agreed to “license the Virgin Brand” to Brightline for use “in connection with its rail services business” on the east coast of the USA.

Brightline argued that it was “entitled to terminate”.

The judge said Brightline’s defence was that a clause entitled it to terminate if  “the Virgin brand” had ceased to be a “brand of international high repute”.

Virgin train company case
A Virgin company has won a High Court fight with an American train operator (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lawyers representing Brightline, which, the judge said, was registered in Delaware and operated a train service between Miami and Orlando, had outlined concerns about Virgin’s train and airline businesses, at the hearing.

They said by the end of 2019, Brightline was becoming “concerned about the reputation of the Virgin brand”.

“In April 2019, Virgin Trains was disqualified from bidding for a renewal of the West Coast mainline train franchise; it operated no trains in the UK after December 7 2019,” they said.

“Not long after the announcement that Virgin Trains had been disqualified, investors started to express concerns about Brightline’s links with Virgin.”

Lawyers representing Virgin Enterprises had said Brightline’s allegation – that the “Virgin brand” had stopped being a “brand of international high repute” – was “cynical and spurious”.

Judge Pelling said: “I conclude that Brightline has failed to prove any of the… issues it had to prove if it was to succeed in its defence and for that reason the claim succeeds.”

Judge Pelling said Brightline had “failed to prove that the brand had ceased to be a brand of international high repute” on relevant dates.

He added: “Although it was suggested by Brightline that its standing with consumers was damaged by its continued association with Virgin, there is no evidence that is so.”

The judge said there was “no evidence” which demonstrated Brightline’s “brand equity” had been damaged.