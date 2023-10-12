Flooding expected in Wales and the South West of England amid heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding expected in Wales and the South West of England amid heavy rain

By Press Association
In the wettest spots, 30-50mm of rainfall is possible (Jane Barlow/PA)
Flooding and travel disruption is expected in Wales and the South West of England following heavy rain today and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain and strong winds from 9pm on Thursday to 8pm on Friday.

It expects flooding on roads to make journey times longer and predicts that the flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon told the PA news agency: “As we move into this evening, we’ll have increasing cloud and then rain moving into the south-west of the UK.”

He added that it would spread north-east overnight and “bring rain to most parts of England and Wales through tonight and tomorrow”.

In the wettest spots 30-50mm of rainfall is possible, and some western parts of Wales over higher ground could see up to 70mm.

Mr Claydon said the rain would clear to the south-east of the UK by tomorrow evening, resulting in “much cooler conditions as we move into the weekend”.

“It will feel very different, especially in the south, where we had those very mild conditions last weekend,” he added.

Dr Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy rain means surface water flooding is probable for parts of the South West later today.

The Met Office expects some flooding on roads (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As the rain spreads north and east, minor surface water and river flooding is also probable across England on Friday, potentially continuing into the weekend.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, undertaking preparatory operational activity to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible.”

Aimee Thomas, duty tactical manager at Natural Resources Wales, said they were asking people to be “alert for potential localised flooding”. 

“Surface water flooding is expected, which could cause localised flooding of roads, and flooding from drains, ditches and small streams. The rain could also lead to the issuing of flood alerts and warnings if rivers reach trigger levels,” she added. 