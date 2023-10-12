NHS trust maternity care investigation work ‘unlikely to start before 2024’

The bulk of the criminal investigation into maternity failings at an NHS trust will not begin until next year, police have said.

Nottinghamshire Police announced on September 7 that it would be launching an investigation into the care of mothers and babies at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUHT).

The trust is also currently the subject of a separate independent review, led by Donna Ockenden, but families affected by care failings have also called for a criminal inquiry.

On Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Robert Griffin said that it could be several months before the “investigative work” would begin.

He said: “A criminal investigation into concerns raised about severe harm and deaths linked to maternity care provision at the Nottingham University Hospital (NUH) Trust will take place.

“At this time, we are very much in the preparatory stages of that investigation.

“I have and will maintain strategic oversight of that investigation, which means deciding on its scope and scale and ensuring that we have adequate resources to deliver such an investigation.

“I will also have overall responsibility to ensure that we conduct an appropriate, comprehensive, and professional criminal investigation.

“Our approach will be underpinned by compassion, care and candour toward those affected and I will also be taking advantage of good practice and lessons learnt from cases with similarities elsewhere in the country.

“I would not expect the investigative work to begin before the spring of 2024.

“Unfortunately, it is really difficult to give an exact date, but it is really important that we have put in place the right infrastructure to support the investigation before we begin our investigative work.

“Because of this, we will not be making any contact with families prior to that time, and for probably some time thereafter.

“In respect of that contact, we will be working with Donna Ockenden to ensure that we do this in the most appropriate way.

“No identifiable information will be shared by the review team with Nottinghamshire Police without the consent of the affected family.”

Anthony May OBE, chief executive of the trust, pledged to fully co-operate with the police investigation (Callum Parke/PA)

The force said in September that the chief executive of NUHT, Anthony May OBE, who inherited the scandal when he came into office last September, had “committed to fully co-operate” with the police investigation.

Mr May said: “From the time of my appointment at NUH, I have expressed my commitment to the independent review. I have given the same commitment to the chief constable in respect of any police investigation.

“I also reiterate the commitment we made to the families involved at our annual public meeting in July of an honest and transparent relationship with them.

“My colleagues and I work closely with the review team led by Donna Ockenden, to ensure transparent and full engagement. This includes meeting regularly with Donna in order to listen and take action on feedback.

“The Trust will now also co-operate fully with any police investigation.”

He added: “In the meantime, we will continue with our maternity improvement programme, which is driving changes in our maternity services.

“These changes include staffing levels, training, compliance with guidelines, record keeping and the provision and use of equipment.

“Last month, the Care Quality Commission published their latest reports on our maternity services, improving the overall rating from inadequate to requires improvement reflecting the progress we believe we have made.”

The investigation is running alongside the review being led by Ms Ockenden, which is expected to be the biggest maternity review in NHS history and will include 1,800 families and around 700 staff.