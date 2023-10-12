Mother-of-four died with serious infection while in police custody, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother-of-four died with serious infection while in police custody, inquest told

By Press Association
Deborah Padley died on July 24, 2021 in Tonbridge custody suite (Hudgell Solicitors/Family Handout/PA)
Deborah Padley died on July 24, 2021 in Tonbridge custody suite (Hudgell Solicitors/Family Handout/PA)

An “incredibly loving and fun” mother-of-four died as a “consequence of serious infection” while in police custody, a jury has heard.

Deborah Padley was arrested and taken to Tonbridge Police Station, in Kent, arriving at 8.17pm on July 23, 2021.

The 43-year-old was discovered unresponsive in her cell and later pronounced dead after 17 hours in custody on July 24.

At the inquest at Maidstone county hall, coroner Alan Blunsdon said Ms Padley died as “a consequence of serious infection in one or probably both kidneys”, due to an ascending urinary tract infection.

He added: “If it’s severe, it can result in sudden death.”

Representing Ms Padley’s family, Matthew Turner said the mother repeatedly said she was in pain in the holding cell, where footage played to the jury showed her rocking with her arms crossed over her legs.

Giving evidence to the court, Pc Ben Startin said he asked Ms Padley if she was in pain and she replied saying she needed the toilet.

He said: “I remember her holding her tummy, she looked unhappy. I asked her if she was in pain, she said no.

“She turned to me, I think she whispered words to the effect, ‘I need the toilet’.”

Pc Startin added: “If she said to me I’m in pain, I don’t feel well, I obviously would raise that to the custody sergeant but she told me she needed the toilet, I didn’t think it was relevant.”

Deborah Padley
Deborah Padley died in Tonbridge custody suite after 17 hours in police custody (Hudgell Solicitors/Family Handout/PA)

Jurors also heard how officers who arrested Ms Padley at an incident at a Tunbridge Wells address checked with her about any medical conditions, but could not get a clear answer and they were also “conflicting”, with sometimes yes and no replies.

Pc Startin added he was not sure if it was a “delaying tactic” in what he agreed was a chaotic situation where officers also believed Ms Padley to be intoxicated with alcohol.

The inquest heard that a friend of Ms Padley, who was at the address where she was arrested, said to officers “she hasn’t been feeling well”, and at another point Ms Padley was asked by officers if she needed medication and she replied “yeah, I need a lot”.

Jurors also heard how officers looked for medication in her handbag before leaving the house, but could not find anything.

At the hearing, Ms Padley was described as her children’s “biggest cheerleader” and that “they were her world”.

She was also described as an “adrenaline junkie” who loved theme parks and water fights, as well as enjoying simple joys such as baking cookies and brushing her daughter’s hair.

In a statement read on behalf of the family, Mr Turner said: “Debbie’s life was cruelly taken away. She cried out in pain.

“Her death has left us shattered.”

The inquest, which is expected to last up to 10 days, continues.