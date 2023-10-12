Prince of Wales given Blue Peter badge for launching environmental prize

The Prince of Wales has been given a Blue Peter badge for launching a prize that finds environmental solutions to repair the planet.

William will receive his green badge from Blue Peter presenter Joel Mawhinney during the 65th birthday special episode of the long-running CBBC children’s programme on Friday.

Previous recipients of the badge include naturalists Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham as well as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey.

Matt Baker, Abby Cook, Lindsey Russell, Henry the dog, Radzi Chinyanganya and Joel Mawhinney (BBC/PA)

William launched his Earthshot Prize in 2021 to discover and scale up green technology with the winners in five categories – also known as Earthshots – receiving £1 million each to develop their ideas.

He has also done the foreword to a children’s book, called The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions To Repair Our Planet, which was published on Thursday.

Co-authored by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, it aims to inspire young people to develop their own ideas to help the Earth.

Gold Blue Peter badges – the programme’s highest award – were presented to the King and Queen ahead of Eurovision this year, and the current Prince and Princess of Wales were recipients of the same honour in 2017.

While receiving his latest badge, William will help Mawhinney show off a wall featuring drawings and letters sent in by viewers themed around nature and the environment.

Mawhinney, who is also a magician, will also show the Prince of Wales a card trick.

The King and the Queen with Blue Peter presenters ahead of Eurovision (Phil Noble/PA)

During the Blue Peter 65th birthday special, footballer turned pundit Alex Scott, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, former Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and fitness instructor Joe Wicks will also celebrate the founding of the show.

A happy birthday Blue Peter message will be featured on the BT Tower in London and former presenters Matt Baker, Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya will make an appearance in the Salford studio.

Other celebrations this year include a new book badge designed by Sir Quentin Blake, best known for his lengthy collaboration with Roald Dahl, and a collaboration with science fiction series Doctor Who that will see 500 fans receive a winners’ badge next month.

The BBC said Monday is the date of the 65th anniversary of the first broadcast of the programme and this year also marks the 60th birthday of the Blue Peter badges which were introduced in June 1963.

Other badges include book, blue, sport silver, green, purple, orange, gold and music.

The episode with William will be shown at 5pm on Friday on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.