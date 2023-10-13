Father’s appeal over 2018 murder as £20,000 reward offered by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Father’s appeal over 2018 murder as £20,000 reward offered by police

By Press Association
A £20,000 reward has been offered by police investigating the murder of Sami Sidhom (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A £20,000 reward has been offered by police investigating the murder of Sami Sidhom (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The father of a teenager murdered in east London five years ago has issued a plea to find his son’s killers as police offered a £20,000 reward for information that could solve the crime.

Sami Sidhom, 18, was fatally stabbed just before 11pm on April 16 2018 in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate.

The law student was on his way home after watching a football match between West Ham United and Stoke City at the London Stadium in nearby Stratford.

Police have offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sami’s murder.

Sami Sidhom murder
Sami Sidhom was stabbed to death in April 2018 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Samer Sidhom, Sami’s father, said: “My son’s life was taken away for no reason whatsoever. It’s so cruel, he did nothing wrong.

“If you’re out there, and you know who these people are, I plead with you to do the right thing. Sammy didn’t deserve this and we need to have justice.

“If these killers continue walking free, they can just do it to someone else. There is a reward of £20,000 being offered and you can provide information anonymously. Please contact anonymously, we need your help.”

After Sami watched the football match in Stratford, he then took a bus to Romford Road and continued his journey on foot.

He walked along Sebert Road, turned left into Cranmer Road, and then took another left into Capel Road, before crossing over into Chestnut Avenue.

Stabbing in Forest Gate
A police officer walks past floral tributes left on Chestnut Avenue after the stabbing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While Sami was crossing, CCTV showed a silver car approaching and three men chasing Sami back into Chestnut Avenue followed by the same car.

The same silver car was seen driving off along with another car after the attack.

Since 2018, detectives have pursued a number of lines of inquiry resulting in 10 arrests, but no charges have been filed.

An anonymous person has provided a number of tip-offs to the police but has never spoken directly to officers.

Stabbing in Forest Gate
Police officers search on Chestnut Avenue in Forest Gate, east London, in 2018 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “It has now been five-and-a-half years since Sami’s murder and his family are still searching for answers as to who killed him.

“I believe people in the Newham community know who was responsible for the murder. I understand how daunting it can be to come forward after such a terrible crime, but hopefully now some time has passed someone will be brave enough to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Sami’s family have been devastated by the senseless loss of their son. They have had only questions, but no justice.

“I urge anyone who has information about Sami’s murder, but in particular the person who has reached out anonymously before to provide key information, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.