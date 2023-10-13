Alleged IS member facing five terror charges appears in court

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of five terror offences, including being a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Kyle Marcano is charged with a single count of membership of IS, a proscribed organisation, and four counts of disseminating a terrorist publication.

A document saying “there is no life without jihad” and two images on encrypted app Telegram are among the materials he is accused of disseminating, the charges say.

He is said to have been an IS member between January 10 and March 15, while the alleged dissemination allegedly happened in March.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link, he spoke only to confirm his date of birth during a brief hearing.

The defendant, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker remanded Marcano into custody until he appears at Birmingham Crown Court on November 28 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.