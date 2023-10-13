Family of woman who died awaiting gender-affirming care will ‘continue fight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family of woman who died awaiting gender-affirming care will ‘continue fight’

By Press Association
Alice Litman had been waiting to receive gender-affirming healthcare (Family Handout/PA)
Alice Litman had been waiting to receive gender-affirming healthcare (Family Handout/PA)

The family of a trans woman who died while waiting 1,023 days for gender-affirming care have said they will “continue to fight” for her and young trans people.

Alice Litman, 20, was described as “bold and brave” and “warm and kind” by her friends and family during an inquest into her death.

Ms Litman was found dead on May 26, 2022, at Undercliff Walk in Roedean, Brighton.

Giving a narrative conclusion on Friday, coroner Sarah Clarke said: “At the time of her death, Alice had been on the waiting list for Gender Identity Services for 1,023 days, which contributed to a decline in her mental health.”

Ms Litman’s family, who were supported by the Good Law Project during the inquest, said afterwards that she was left to “languish” on the waiting list.

Alice Litman's family
Alice Litman’s family, left to right, sister Kate Litman, father Peter Litman, mother Caroline Litman and brother Harvey Litman (PA)

Her mother, Caroline Litman, said: “We believe that if Alice was able to access gender-affirming care when she first went to her GP in 2018, she could still be with us today.”

Dr Litman added: “We can never bring Alice back but we will keep campaigning to ensure all trans people are able to live in dignity and receive the healthcare they need and deserve.

“The trans healthcare system is not fit for purpose.

“As the inquest heard, at the current rate that the Gender Identity Clinic is seeing new patients, someone referred today would have to wait 20 years before receiving their first appointment.”

The inquest conclusion comes after three days of hearings in September, when Ms Clarke said the inquest had shown how services involved in Ms Litman’s care are all  “underfunded and insufficiently resourced”.

In Ms Clarke’s summary of findings on Friday, she said Ms Litman’s comments of helplessness and hopelessness to her GP were for “good reason”.

Alice Litman Inquest
Alice Litman had been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died (Family handout/PA)

Ms Clarke said: “She was doing her utmost to navigate her way through life, but constantly taking one step forward and two back in her pursuit of gender-affirming healthcare.”

The coroner will be raising a report to prevent future deaths which will be sent to health bodies including NHS England, the Royal College of General Practitioners, Surrey and Borders Partnership Trust and the Gender Identity Clinic.

Previously, the inquest heard that transgender people are being let down by “extraordinarily long” NHS waiting lists, which are causing a “travesty” of self-harm and suicide.

It heard Ms Litman, originally from Surrey, first told her sister she felt she was a woman in September 2018 and went to see a doctor about her gender identity later that year.

It also heard that in 2019 Ms Litman attempted to take her own life on two occasions.

During the inquest evidence was heard from The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which ran gender identity services Ms Litman was referred to, Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which ran child and adolescent mental health services, WellBN, Ms Litman’s GP at the time of her death, and online transgender clinic GenderGP.

It also heard Ms Litman had been receiving hormone treatment privately at the time of her death.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust and WellBN told the inquest there was no denial of lifesaving emergency treatment for Ms Litman but accepted there was a delay.

Speaking after the inquest conclusion, Ms Litman’s sister Kate Litman said the family want to campaign for GPs to be given the resources to provide potentially life-saving gender-affirming care.

She said: “We know it’s possible for trans people to live happy, full, glorious lives and we want to achieve these changes so that no trans people are denied that possibility.”

– Samaritans can be called on 116 123, or emailed at jo@samaritans.org