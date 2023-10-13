Trial delay for former soldier Daniel Khalife after alleged prison escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Trial delay for former soldier Daniel Khalife after alleged prison escape

By Press Association
The trial of former soldier Daniel Khalife, who is accused of passing sensitive information to Iranian intelligence, has been put off following his alleged prison escape (PA)
The trial of former soldier Daniel Khalife, who is accused of passing sensitive information to Iranian intelligence, has been put off following his alleged prison escape (PA)

The trial of former soldier Daniel Khalife, who is accused of passing sensitive information to Iranian intelligence, has been put off following his alleged prison escape.

The 22-year-old was due to go on trial on November 13 but at a hearing on Friday Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said that was “wholly unrealistic” and put the case back.

Khalife is charged under the Official Secrets Act of gathering information that might be useful to an enemy of the UK between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022.

The prosecution alleges Khalife passed sensitive material to Iranian intelligence and had more material in his possession for that purpose, which he denies.

The charge against him says that for a “purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state” he “obtained, circulated, recorded, published or communicated to any other person notes, documents or information” which might be or were intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy.

A second charge alleges Khalife elicited information about armed forces personnel on August 2 2021.

HMP Wandsworth in London
HMP Wandsworth in London (PA)

This allegedly relates to him “obtaining personal information from the MoD (Ministry of Defence) Joint Personnel Administration system of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

He is also charged with perpetrating a bomb hoax on or before January 2.

The charge says he placed “three canisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” to spark fears it was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

While on remand on those charges at Wandsworth prison in south London, it is alleged Khalife escaped on September 6 by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London on September 9 after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

The defendant has denied all the charges against him.

The Old Bailey
The Old Bailey (PA)

On Friday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison wearing a blue and yellow jumpsuit.

During the hearing, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the planned trial date at Woolwich Crown Court in November was “wholly unrealistic”.

He set a further hearing for December 21, when a new trial date at either Woolwich Crown Court or the Old Bailey will be discussed.

Khalife, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was further remanded into custody.