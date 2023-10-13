‘Error of judgment’ in probation supervision of Damien Bendall, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Error of judgment’ in probation supervision of Damien Bendall, inquest hears

By Press Association
Damien Bendall was given a whole life order in December 2022 (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
A senior probation officer has told inquests into the deaths of the victims of Damien Bendall that errors were made in the handling of the case, but this was for “very, very justified reasons”.

Tracey Hume told Chesterfield Coroner’s Court that Bendall’s case was one of 350 she had to oversee when she allocated it to a probation officer with just six months experience.

She did not accept the suggestion that allocating Bendall’s supervision to her junior colleague, Aisha Fatima, was a poor decision based on what she knew at the time, but said the decision not to reallocate it when clear evidence later emerged that Bendall posed a high risk was an “error of judgment”.

Bendall, 33, was given a whole life order last year for murdering 35-year-old Terri Harris, her children, 13-year-old John Paul Bennett and 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and Lacey’s friend, 11-year-old Connie Gent, in September 2021.

When asked by Kirsten Heaven, representing Ms Harris’ parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, whether her “lack of professional curiosity” constituted an “egregious failure”, Ms Hume said: “I think with the circumstances I can’t say it was egregious.

“I can say it was an error of judgment under the circumstances I was working under. I was trying to juggle everything.”

She later said: “While I’m not trying to be defensive and say it was not egregious, what I’m trying to say is I cannot manage or micromanage 350 cases.

“So while yes, I appreciate there were errors, I’m just saying there were very, very justified reasons as to why I did not see all of these at the time.”

Weeks before the killings in June 2021, Bendall had been given a suspended sentence for an unrelated arson offence, after being incorrectly categorised as posing a low risk to partners and children and a medium risk to the public, by a different probation officer.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court
The inquests are being held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, at Chesterfield Town Hall (Callum Parke/PA)

As part of that sentence, Bendall was given a five-month curfew requirement at Ms Harris’s address in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, and his case was allocated to Ms Fatima by Ms Hume.

The inquests had previously heard that Ms Fatima had very little experience in the criminal justice system and could only handle low-risk offenders, but when asked if this decision was a mistake based on what she knew at the time, Ms Hume replied: “I don’t believe that at all.”

However, the court heard that Ms Hume and her colleagues became aware of Bendall’s violent past, which included convictions for several serious offences dating back to 2004, as early as July 6 2021.

There was also information available suggesting that Bendall had reported himself as showing sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies and that he was using both alcohol and drugs while living with Ms Harris, Lacey and John Paul, but Ms Hume admitted she never actively sought this information.

Terri Harris (centre) with her children, Lacey and John Paul Bennett (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
No effort was made to speak to Ms Harris by either the authors of the pre-sentence report or those who supervised Bendall after sentencing, with Ms Hume admitting it was also an error not to prompt Ms Fatima to attempt to contact Ms Harris.

Furthermore, Ms Hume acknowledged there were “missed opportunities” to discover that Bendall had previously been accused of domestic violence.

A subsequent report into Bendall’s case by the Inspectorate of Probation highlighted a litany of failures and singled out Ms Hume’s allocation decision as “another example of poor allocation practice to add to the other serious issues” that were identified.

But Ms Hume had told the Inspectorate that staff were put under “impossible pressure” and told the inquests that high workloads prevented her from fulfilling the oversight requirements of her role.

She said: “In the circumstances that we were under, in the type of absolute pressure on everybody, I did every single thing that I could for this case and every single one of my cases.

“At that time I had 350 cases that I was overseeing through the people I managed. I did everything I could.

“It was not possible to do absolutely everything on the list of things we needed to do.”

The inquests continue.