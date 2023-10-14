Police warn online daters over romance fraudsters posing as celebrities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police warn online daters over romance fraudsters posing as celebrities

By Press Association
Nottinghamshire Police said they received 12 reports of online romance fraud last month (PA)
Police have warned online daters of the risks of fake celebrity profiles after a woman lost around £5,000 to a romance fraudster posing as TV chef James Martin.

Nottinghamshire Police said the scam is part of a trend where fraudsters pose as celebrities on dating profiles in a bid to lure fans.

Reports of romance fraud have “soared” in recent years, the force said, but the true extent of it remains unknown as many victims are too embarrassed to come forward.

The force revealed it received 12 reports of such cases last month and another 11 in August.

Three of these involved celebrity impersonators who created fake profiles to ‘catfish’ their victims into handing over money.

The woman scammed by the James Martin impersonator initially ignored three Facebook messages before the scammer managed to convince her he was the ITV star.

The fraudster eventually persuaded her to lend them money, which was never repaid.

In another case, a vulnerable woman was persuaded to purchase and transfer Steam Gift Cards after believing she had been talking to Il Divo singer Urs Buhler for two months.

A third woman was tricked into sending explicit images to a romance fraudster she believed was Take That frontman Gary Barlow.

The fraudster threatened to share the images, which she sent to them on TikTok, with her friends and family.

Detective Sergeant Tara Clapperton from the force’s fraud prevention team said the scammers tend to target their victims on dating apps or social media, but often then try to move the conversation onto other platforms such as WhatsApp.

They will often claim to be living or working abroad to explain why they cannot meet in person and will invent reasons not to turn their camera on during calls.

Eventually they will start to tell stories about family or legal issues, business problems or medical bills, she added.

They may be reluctant to accept help at the beginning but this is “all part of the con”, and victims eventually end up being persuaded to send more and more money.

She added: “A lot of people hear about these scams and think ‘I wouldn’t be taken in by that’.

“But these scams are clever and that’s why it’s really important people exercise vigilance communicating with others online.

“Online dating can be a fun and empowering experience, but to avoid becoming a victim to romance fraud, it’s really important people follow some really simple advice: If you’ve started an online relationship and the discussion turns to money – regardless of the reason or the amounts involved – then alarm bells should be ringing.

“Never send money to people you’ve never met in person, no matter how much you’ve spoken online.

“Talking to a real-life friend or family member can be a good way to sense check what’s going on.”