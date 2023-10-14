George joins William in France to cheer on Wales at Rugby World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George joins William in France to cheer on Wales at Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales and his son Prince George in the stands with Sir Bill Beaumont before Wales’ Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match in Marseille (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prince George has travelled to France with the Prince of Wales to cheer on Wales in their quarter-final clash against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.

Ten-year-old George joined William at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday – the first time the youngster has watched an international sporting fixture in person overseas.

While his mother the Princess of Wales supports the England rugby side as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, George, by attending the Wales game, appears to have made his loyalties clear.

Wales v Argentina – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stade de Marseille
The Prince of Wales and Prince George (left) in the stands ahead of the Wales’ Rugby World Cup 2023 match in France (David Davies/PA)

George – a future Prince of Wales – arrived with his father, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

He was a mini-me of William, with both wearing matching navy suits and red ties – the latter seemingly a patriotic nod to the Welsh side.

The pair were greeted by World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, France 2023 deputy chief executive Martine Nemecek and Welsh Rugby Union president Gerald Davies.

George was the first to be welcomed by Sir Bill, stepping forward to shake the former England rugby player’s hand and say hello.

Wales v Argentina – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stade de Marseille
George smiles as he prepares to watch Wales v Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

William laughed and chatted with the former England captain, telling him: “Nice to see you. I thought I’d bring George along tonight.”

Introducing his son to Davies, William remarked: “Gerald wore the jersey for Wales and was one of the best players ever. Bill played for England.”

Pointing to Davies and then to Sir Bill, William joked: “He was very fast and he was quite sluggish.”

Wales v Argentina – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stade de Marseille
William chats with Sir Bill Beaumont in the stands ahead of the match (David Davies/PA)

George and William were sat in the Presidential Box to watch the game.

In February last year, George stood between his parents as they watched England versus Wales in the Six Nations, but he was undecided on who to support.

Quizzed at Twickenham on who he would pick, the young prince shrugged his shoulders and smiled at William, who laughed and said: “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing at Kate, adding: “She is quite into it. I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Wales v Argentina – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stade de Marseille
Wales’ George North is tackled during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match at Stade de Marseille (David Davies/PA)

The prince, who is gearing up for school entrance exams this autumn, plays rugby at school.

William, who is also patron of the Football Association, was criticised in May for deciding not to attend the historic Women’s World Cup final when England battled Spain in Sydney.

Kate is due to watch England’s quarter-final match against Fiji at the same venue in Marseille on Sunday.

Wales finished on the top of their pool, going undefeated throughout the group stages, including a dominant 40-6 win over Australia.