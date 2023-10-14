D-Day veterans encouraged to register for ‘major’ 80th anniversary celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day veterans encouraged to register for ‘major’ 80th anniversary celebrations

By Press Association
D-Day veterans pose for pictures at the British Normandy memorial statue after the Royal British Legion (RBL) Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the D-Day landings, at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. The service remembers the 22,442 servicemen and women from 38 different countries who died under British command on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944. Picture date: Tuesday June 6, 2023.
British D-Day veterans are being encouraged to register for “major celebrations” in Normandy next year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landings.

The Ministry of Defence said former soldiers will be “at the heart” of official events in France and the UK next June 6.

On that day in 1944, tens of thousands of British troops landed at Gold Beach and Sword Beach in a bid to free Europe from Nazi occupation.

They were joined by US troops, who landed at Omaha and Utah beaches, and Canadian forces, who landed at Juno beach, as part of the Operation Overlord campaign which helped end the Second World War.

Veterans are urged to register through the Royal British Legion if they wish to go to France, while those unable to make the trip will be able to attend commemorative events in the UK.

The newly completed British Normandy Memorial in the village of Ver-sur-Mer near Gold and Juno beaches will host anniversary commemorations for the first time.

The memorial, where the names and ages of British dead are written on its walls, was part-funded by the UK Government and officially opened two years ago.

Anniversary of the D-Day landings
D-Day veteran Tom Schaffer, left, and his companion John Pinkerton study the names on the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer in France (PA)

Armed forces personnel will lead the commemorations as veterans and special guests meet to remember those who gave their lives so Europe could be liberated.

Official commemorations will also take place at the nearby Bayeux Cathedral and at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Bayeux War Cemetery.

The cemetery is the final resting place of 4,144 members of British and Commonwealth service personnel who died in the landings.

D-Day veteran Jack Quinn, 98, who was coxswain of a Royal Marines landing craft overnight on June 5 1944, said: “Having visited the memorial several times, I am delighted that we will finally be able to remember all our fallen comrades of the Normandy campaign in this very unique and poignant setting for the first time on a major D-Day anniversary.”

Fellow D-Day veteran Albert Price, 98, who landed on Gold Beach aged 18, said: “I can still remember driving the tank on to the beach in Normandy and having to zig-zag to avoid mines and shells flying straight at us.

“I will never forget that day, scrambling for safety after our tank got hit. I had to push my commander up out of the hatch and suffered shrapnel wounds in the process.

“I will always remember those young chaps I served with. They lost their lives so we could live.

“With the 80th anniversary of the landings coming up next year, it’s so important to remember those that never came home and sacrificed themselves for the greater good.

“Going back to Normandy with the Royal British Legion in 2019 was an experience I will never forget and I want to go back again.

“I hope as many D-Day veterans as possible sign up to attend the commemorations next year. I want the legacy of those I served with to be remembered.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We will do all we can to remember those who died and thank those who served in the defence of freedom 80 years ago.

“Our armed forces are inspired by the legacy of the greatest generation and will lead the nation in commemorating their bravery next year.”

Royal British Legion director of remembrance Philippa Rawlinson said: “It’s vital we honour and remember the service and sacrifice of these brave men, so we encourage D-Day veterans, families and carers who wish to be involved in next year’s commemorations to come forward and contact the Royal British Legion.”