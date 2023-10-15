Princess of Wales to watch England in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess of Wales to watch England in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales will support England from the stands as they take on Fiji in France on Sunday (Mike Egerton, PA)
The Princess of Wales will watch England take on Fiji in the quarter-final of the World Cup in Marseille on Sunday.

Her visit to France comes after Prince George travelled to Marseille with his father the Prince of Wales to cheer on Wales, but saw the team’s dream of World Cup victory come to an end with defeat by Argentina.

The Princess will watch from the stands on Sunday with hopes of seeing England advance to the semi-final against France or South Africa.

Kate, the patron of the Rugby Football Union, attended England’s opening match of the tournament in September when they beat Argentina.

There she was greeted by RFU president Rob Briers, France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont before being shown to her seat in the Presidential Box at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

She spoke with each of the administrators in turn but spent longest with Sir Bill, the former England captain.

“We’re really excited to be here. Shame we can’t be here longer,” she said.

Ten-year-old George joined his father at the Stade de Marseille for the first international sporting fixture he has watched in person overseas.

The pair were greeted by Sir Bill, France 2023 deputy chief executive Martine Nemecek and Welsh Rugby Union president Gerald Davies.

George was the first to be welcomed by Sir Bill, stepping forward to shake the former England player’s hand and say hello.

Wales v Argentina – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stade de Marseille
William and George in the stands before the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final between Wales and Argentina (Mike Egerton, PA)

Introducing his son to Mr Davies, William remarked: “Gerald wore the jersey for Wales and was one of the best players ever. Bill played for England.”

Pointing to Mr Davies and then to Sir Bill, William joked: “He was very fast and he was quite sluggish.”

Prince George, who is gearing up for school entrance exams this autumn, plays rugby at school.

England finished on the top of their pool, winning all four of their games, while Fiji finished second in their pool, beating Australia and Georgia, but narrowly losing to Wales and Portugal.

Fiji beat England in late August 30-22 at Twickenham in August in a warm-up game for the tournament.