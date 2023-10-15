English tourist returns to Irish hospital to thank doctor who saved his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

English tourist returns to Irish hospital to thank doctor who saved his life

By Press Association
Mark Lang, centre, and his wife Julie met with consultant cardiologist Professor Noel Caplice of Cork University Hospital (Brian Lougheed/PA)
Mark Lang, centre, and his wife Julie met with consultant cardiologist Professor Noel Caplice of Cork University Hospital (Brian Lougheed/PA)

An English tourist has returned to an Irish hospital to thank the doctor who saved his life during a heart attack.

Father-of-two Mark Lang suffered three cardiac arrests and was revived each time by a team involving a consultant cardiologist at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Reflecting on the experience, Mr Lang said: “Professor Noel Caplice told me ‘You were knocking at those (heavenly) gates a few times and we weren’t letting you go in’.”

Mr Lang’s wife Julie, 51, believes her husband would not have survived had the holidaying English couple not been staying within minutes of Cork University Hospital.

Mark Lang during his three-week recovery at Cork University Hospital following a severe heart attack
Mark Lang spent three weeks at Cork University Hospital following his heart attack (Family handout/PA)

The couple, from Ormskirk near Liverpool, had been enjoying a night out in Cork city in February when the health emergency began.

Mr Lang, a former amateur rugby league player, said: “I woke up at 3am and thought I had indigestion, I started to be sick and after an hour, I had a shower; I thought that might help me feel a bit better.

“I lay down for about 20 minutes, woke up again and the pain was so intense in my hands and jaw, I told Julie I needed to get to hospital.”

The A&E department at CUH’s Wilton campus was seven minutes’ drive from the Kingsley Hotel, where the Langs were staying.

In the time it took Julie to park their car, Mark was whisked to the hospital’s resuscitation area as an emergency team prepared him for the catherisation lab and stent insertion.

Mark Lang during his three-week recovery at Cork University Hospital
Mark Lang now lives with a heart function rate of 27% (Family handout/PA)

Mrs Lang said: “I was just standing there watching.

“They came from everywhere; doctors, nurses, all the clinicians, anaesthetists, the response was amazing.”

After a separate planned trip to Krakow had been delayed, the couple had decided to go to Cork rather than stay in Ormskirk.

Ms Lang said: “At home, our local hospital is 20 minutes away. If we were here, Mark could have arrested in the car and might not have survived. It obviously wasn’t his time to go.”

Mr Lang, a weighbridge operator, is recovering but living with a heart function rate of 27%.

Mark Lang, right, with his wife Julie and Professor Noel Caplice of Cork University Hospital
Mark Lang, right, with his wife Julie and Professor Noel Caplice of Cork University Hospital (Brian Lougheed/PA)

A three-week stint in CUH’s coronary care unit was followed by the fitting of an ICD (defibrillator) and pacemaker at Spire Hospital in Manchester and further care at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

Last month, the couple returned to Cork to present the hospital’s fundraising arm, CUH Charity, with a donation from players and supporters at Ormskirk Rugby Club, where Mr Lang coached for 15 years and Ms Lang was a club steward.

Mr Lang added: “I only realised when I was talking to Prof Caplice afterwards, how close I was to not being here at all.

“It gives you a true appreciation of what they do.”

Claire Concannon of CUH Charity said the incident highlighted the hospital’s care of patients from further afield than Cork and Munster.