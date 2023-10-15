‘Unlikely any vehicles will be salvageable’ at Luton Airport after car park fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unlikely any vehicles will be salvageable’ at Luton Airport after car park fire

By Press Association
London Luton Airport has said it is ‘unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Luton Airport has said it is “unlikely that any vehicles will be salvageable” following a massive fire which caused a car park to collapse.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has received a report about the blaze on level three of the airport’s Terminal Car Park on Tuesday.

Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said up to 1,500 vehicles were inside the car park at the time of the fire.

In a statement, the airport said it is “unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable” but this was “still in the process of being assessed”.

The airport said it had provided the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) with the registration details of 1,405 vehicles and, along with its parking provider APCOA, it had responded to almost 16,500 customer queries since the fired.

An airport spokesperson said it recognised it has been an “extremely distressing” time for those affected and was working with the Association of British Insurers to establish the possibility of safely retrieving any personal items from the vehicles.

Luton Airport fire
The scene at Luton Airport after a fire ripped through level three of the airport’s Terminal Car Park 2, causing it to collapse (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The airport said the emergency services have handed back control of the site and it is working to make it safe.

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “We recognise this has been an extremely distressing time for all concerned and we would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and understanding while we work through the many complexities following this incident.

“Since Tuesday evening, together with Apcoa parking, we have responded to almost 16,500 customer queries.

“Dealing with such a large volume of inquiries, while an investigation is ongoing, has naturally extended our response times.

“Our team have been tirelessly working around the clock to keep customers informed of developments.

“We have provided the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) with GDPR-compliant registration details of 1,405 vehicles, and they have confirmed the vast majority have now been passed to individual insurers.

“We also advise all customers affected to notify their insurance company as soon as possible.”

“Regrettably, it is unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable.

“However, this is still in the process of being assessed.”

The statement continued: “We are working with the Association of British Insurers on behalf of the many insurance companies to establish whether it will be possible to safely retrieve any personal possessions and, if so, how this process may work.

“The emergency services have now handed back control of the site to the airport and work to make the site safe is ongoing.

“Until such time, it will not be possible to provide more detailed information or a specific timeline.

“We remain committed to transparency and resolution and will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.”