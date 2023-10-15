Princess of Wales watches on as England wins place in Rugby World Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Princess of Wales watches on as England wins place in Rugby World Cup semi-final

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales in the stands with Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby, right, before the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (David Davies/PA Wire)
The Princess of Wales in the stands with Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby, right, before the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (David Davies/PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales watched from the stands as England defeated Fiji to claim a place in the semi-finals in the Rugby World Cup.

Her visit to France comes after Prince George travelled to Marseille on Saturday with his father, the Prince of Wales, to cheer on Wales, but saw the team’s dream of World Cup victory come to an end with defeat by Argentina.

The princess witnessed England beat Fiji 30-24 in the match on Sunday.

The Princess of Wales was in the stands with Bill Beaumont
The Princess of Wales was in the stands with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont (Mike Egerton/PA)

She was greeted by RFU president Rob Briers, and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, before being shown to her seat in the presidential box at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

Kate asked Sir Bill if he was “still surviving” after all the games so far to which he replied “Absolutely” adding that it had been “brilliant” and he had seen 18 matches.

Sir Bill then asked if George had enjoyed the match on Saturday to which she replied: “He did, he loved it so much.”

Rugby fans hold up signs for the Princess of Wales
Rugby fans held signs for Kate at the game (David Davies/PA)

Speaking to Mr Briers, Kate, wearing a white jacket and black trousers, added: “Let’s keep our fingers crossed. I’ve been watching a few games. It’s been really great. It’s been a really successful World Cup.”

Kate, the patron of the Rugby Football Union, also attended England’s opening match of the tournament in September when they beat Argentina.

Ten-year-old George joined his father at the Stade de Marseille for the first international sporting fixture he has watched in person overseas.

The pair were greeted by Sir Bill; France 2023 deputy chief executive; Martine Nemecek; and Welsh Rugby Union president, Gerald Davies.

Wales v Argentina – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stade de Marseille
The Prince of Wales and Prince George supported Wales against Argentina on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

George was the first to be welcomed by Sir Bill, stepping forward to shake the former England player’s hand and say hello.

Prince George, who is gearing up for school entrance exams this autumn, plays rugby at school.

England finished on the top of their pool, winning all four of their games, while Fiji finished second in their pool, beating Australia and Georgia, but narrowly losing to Wales and Portugal.

Fiji beat England in late August 30-22 at Twickenham in August in a warm-up game for the tournament.