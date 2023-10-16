What the papers say – October 16 By Press Association October 16 2023, 3.36am Share What the papers say – October 16 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6222209/what-the-papers-say-october-16/ Copy Link What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) The nation’s papers are led by international attempts to prevent the conflict in Israel and Gaza from spreading. The Financial Times reports the US has warned Iran not to escalate the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict. FT UK: Israel warns Iran not to escalate war into broader Mideast conflict #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K1inimBZEr— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to meet with regional leaders in the coming days as the UK also takes a role in preventing the conflict from spreading. I: US and UK in race to try and prevent Israel conflict spreading #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j8rsyeEODG— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 The Daily Telegraph carries a vow from the Israeli Defence Forces to “destroy” Lebanon if Hezbollah enters the war. 📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:Israel vows to 'destroy' Lebanon if war spreads#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ysfOraf9By— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 15, 2023 The Times and The Independent lead with Israel preparing for an invasion of Gaza, as the Daily Mirror and The Sun report “fears of all-out war”. THE TIMES: A million try to flee as invasion of Gaza looms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yi6FOk0GMx— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 INDEPENDENT: Israeli tanks mass on border #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KyGEpxB0Ay— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 Monday's front page: Fears of an all-out warhttps://t.co/EDm9I3W4mj pic.twitter.com/kaUHT4DOVE— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 15, 2023 THE SUN: Fury and Fear #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/60IdcsYQND— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 Israel will be urged by the US not to go ahead with the all-out assault, according to The Guardian. GUARDIAN: US in last-ditch effort to reduce impact of Israeli assault on Gaza #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gxJ9XZV4Fj— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 Metro reports a “mastermind” of the initial Hamas attack has been killed in an air bombardment. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰🔴 Hamas terror chief dies in retaliation air bombardment 🔴Blitz on Gaza goes on as Israel prepares for invasion pic.twitter.com/y8aLXbrWWi— Metro (@MetroUK) October 15, 2023 The Daily Mail and Daily Express both lead with Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s warning to anyone deemed to be glorifying terrorism. MAIL: The Police are coming for you if you glorify terrorism #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qzGnUxHjRb— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023 Front Page – Suella's stark warning to those who 'glorify terrorism' @SuellaBraverman#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/Szwi55f6wN pic.twitter.com/Bn4X4IaY5s— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 15, 2023 And the Daily Star says sniffer dogs will be brought in to help curb the rising numbers of bedbugs in Britain. Monday's front page: Sniffer dogs to hunt bedbugs#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/rXAiQSzoD8 pic.twitter.com/5zPNPjG5jk— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 15, 2023