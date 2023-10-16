New shipwrecks survey uncovers locations of three Dunkirk boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New shipwrecks survey uncovers locations of three Dunkirk boats

By Press Association
Drassm’s archaeological research vessel, the Andre Malraux, carried out a survey off Dunkirk to find ships lost during Operation Dynamo’ in 1940 CUD/Ville de Dunkerque/Historic England/PA)
Drassm’s archaeological research vessel, the Andre Malraux, carried out a survey off Dunkirk to find ships lost during Operation Dynamo’ in 1940 CUD/Ville de Dunkerque/Historic England/PA)

The locations of three boats used in the Dunkirk evacuation in the Second World War have been uncovered for the first time by a detailed survey of 30 shipwrecks off the French coast.

More than 338,000 Allied soldiers were rescued by small boats from Dunkirk in nine days between May 26 and June 4 1940.

Now Historic England and its French counterpart, Drassm, have carried out detailed surveys of 30 wrecks showing their position, characteristics and condition in “remarkable detail”.

Dunkirk boats survey
The multibeam survey of the wreck of the destroyer HMS Keith (Historic England/PA)

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “It’s very moving to see new details emerge from 30 shipwrecks linked to Operation Dynamo for the first time since the events at Dunkirk during the Second World War.

“We’re pleased that a geophysicist from the UK, commissioned by Historic England, has been integral to the survey that has successfully captured these details alongside Drassm’s incredible team of scientists.

“The results give us a striking insight into our shared heritage that still lies beneath the waters off Dunkirk.”

The main instrument used for the survey was a multi-beam echo-sounder mounted beneath the hull of the Drassm research ship Andre Malraux.

The instrument emits a fan of sound that is recorded as it bounces off the seabed, and the data is used by geophysicists to create a highly detailed three-dimensional image of seabed features such as shipwrecks.

Dunkirk boats survey
A historic postcard of the packet boat Normannia (Historic England/PA)

A total of 27 Operation Dynamo wrecks were located and studied, with the precise location of 12 of these not previously known.

Four wrecks, either destroyed or covered by sand, could not be found.

A Historic England spokeswoman said: “A further 19 features have been studied, three of which appear to correspond to the location and characteristics of vessels lost during Operation Dynamo that were previously undiscovered.

“The identities of two wrecks – the French auxiliary minesweepers Denis Papin and Moussaillon sunk by air attacks on June 1 1940 – have been corrected.

“The new data showed that previous identifications had confused the two wrecks.”

The spokeswoman said added that the survey data was detailed enough to confirm the identification of 19 wrecks by matching dimensions and features with historic photographs.

Dunkirk boats survey
The multibeam survey of the wreck of the Normannia (Historic England/PA)

“On one wreck, the davits from which lifeboats once hung can be seen in the survey data. Their precise form – together with other details and dimensions – confirm that it is the Normannia, requisitioned as a troop carrier and sunk by an air attack on 30th May,” she said.

“The survey has confirmed that many of the Dynamo wrecks are in relatively good condition.

“However, the new data also shows recent changes.

“The destroyer HMS Keith was surveyed in 2016 and 2019 by the Port of Dunkirk (Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque – GPMD). The 2023 survey shows that part of the destroyer’s hull has degraded in just a few years, collapsing away from its former position.”

The survey is the first part of an ongoing project which next year will see local divers carry out further investigations, with the findings to be displayed in museums and online.