Met Police officers accused of racism in stop and search of black sprinter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met Police officers accused of racism in stop and search of black sprinter

By Press Association
Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos outside Palestra House (James Manning/PA)
Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos outside Palestra House (James Manning/PA)

A group of Metropolitan Police officers have been accused of being racist and stereotyping a black man driving a “nice car” as someone who “must be engaged in criminality”, a misconduct panel heard.

Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos, 28, and his partner and Team GB athlete Bianca Williams, 29, believe they were racially profiled during an encounter on July 4 2020 with five Met Police officers.

The police followed them as they drove to their west London home from training with their baby son, then three months old, in the back seat of their Mercedes.

The couple were handcuffed and searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons after they pulled over outside their property, but nothing was found.

Acting Police Sergeant Rachel Simpson, Pc Allan Casey, Pc Jonathan Clapham, Pc Michael Bond and Pc Sam Franks deny all charges against them, which include allegations that they breached police standards over equality and diversity during the stop and search.

They could be sacked if gross misconduct is proven.

Karon Monaghan KC, for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), told the panel in closing submissions on Monday how Mr Dos Santos has been “repeatedly” stopped and searched by police, including being stopped nine times within four weeks of a buying a car in 2018.

“He believes he is stereotyped as a black man in a nice car so he must be engaged in criminality of some sort,” Ms Monaghan said.

“He believes that the officers are racist,” she added.

“He told them that and he continues to believe that to be the case.”

The panel has seen footage of the incident in which Mr Dos Santos swears at the officers involved.

Ricardo Dos Santos
Mr Dos Santos accused the officers of racism (James Manning/PA)

Ms Monaghan said: “His abusive response to the police is explicable by his experiences – some of which he described as traumatic.

“In my submission that is understandable.”

She told the panel that the officers’ various descriptions of Mr Dos Santos’ driving as “appalling”, “horrendous” and “suspicious” – which were given as reasons for pursuing and stopping him – are all labels that “do not reflect the reality”.

The athlete did not speed around corners, indicated before all of his turns, did not drive through red lights and did not skid on the road, the panel heard.

Ms Monaghan said the “exaggerated” descriptions of Mr Dos Santos’ driving were made to “justify what happened next” when officers detained and searched him.

She told the panel that the use of force was “excessive from the outset” and that the sprinter’s “swearing and abuse” did not begin before he was “grabbed and subjected to physical restraint”.

Of the use of force against Ms Williams, which included exiting her from the car and handcuffing her, Ms Monaghan said Acting Sgt Simpson “acted unreasonably” in using “immediate force” on the Team GB athlete.

She also said that the officers who claimed they smelled cannabis “clearly lied”.

Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos
Ricardo Dos Santos and Bianca Williams believe they were racially profiled (James Manning/PA)

Acting Sgt Simpson and constables Clapham, Bond and Franks also face allegations that their actions amounted to a breach of professional behaviour standards in relation to the use of force.

They are said to have failed in relation to their levels of authority, respect and courtesy, as well as in their duties and responsibilities.

Pc Casey is also accused of breaching professional standards in the way he carried out his duties and responsibilities or gave orders and instructions.

It is also alleged that the honesty and integrity of Pcs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks breached professional behaviour standards.

The hearing continues.