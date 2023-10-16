Chef murdered ex-partner after child taken into care, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Chef murdered ex-partner after child taken into care, jury told

By Press Association
Mother of four Claire Holland has not been seen alive since she left a pub in Bristol in June 2012 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mother of four Claire Holland has not been seen alive since she left a pub in Bristol in June 2012 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A pub chef murdered his ex-partner after blaming her for their child being taken into care, a court heard.

Darren Osment, 41, is accused of killing Claire Holland, 32, in a drunken argument hours after she was last seen leaving a pub in the centre of Bristol in June 2012.

Despite extensive police investigations the mother-of-four has never been seen since and her body or remains were never found, a jury at Bristol Crown Court was told.

Andrew Langdon KC, prosecuting, said: “Once you have heard all the evidence you will be sure that she died at the hands of this defendant, Darren Osment.

“He knows the manner of her death and he knows how her body was disposed of.

“In the 11 years since he killed her, he has been carrying the burden of knowing what he did to her.

“At times he has sought to relieve himself of the burden.”

The court heard the defendant and Ms Holland met in 2008 when they worked together in a cafe and began a relationship, with a child being born in 2010.

Mr Langdon said Ms Holland was also a heavy drinker and had drunk throughout the pregnancy, and this was a source of tension between the couple.

When their child was a few weeks old, police were called to the home they shared in Bradley Stoke following allegations of alcohol-fuelled domestic violence.

Shortly afterwards, the child was placed in foster care.

Claire Holland
Mother-of-four Claire Holland has not been seen since she left a pub in Bristol in June 2012 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

One social worker told police after the child was taken into care: “Darren was blaming Claire for the removal of the child due to the fact that she had called the police a few days before our visit and the police had attended their home address.”

Another social worker described the relationship as “drink-driven” and Osment did not want the child to be placed with any of Ms Holland’s family.

But a few weeks before her disappearance, the child went to live with Ms Holland’s aunt outside the Bristol area.

There was little contact between Ms Holland and the defendant until the week of her disappearance, the court heard.

They had exchanged phone calls and Ms Holland told people in the pub on the night she vanished she was meeting Osment after he finished work as a chef at a pub in Clifton.

“Where did she go after she left the pub? She was drunk, we do not know how much money she had left, but she had no keys and no phone,” Mr Langdon said.

“All we really know is that she had a plan to meet Darren Osment. He was very much on her mind.

“She had things to tell him and she had persuaded herself, perhaps because she was drunk, that he might be pleased to see her.”

The prosecution said Osment, a heavy drinker, has in the years since told several people he had killed her or paid someone else to.

He allegedly told one friend: “I … I did kill … I did kill her you know, I did kill my ex. I killed her. I … I killed my ex. I threw it off … into the river off Avonmouth Docks in Bristol. I strangled her.”

Asked why, Osment replied: “No c***, no stupid bitch is going to keep me away from my child.”

A former partner of the defendant told police he had suggested to her he had paid someone else rather than “get his own hands dirty”.

And he is alleged to have told another friend: “I paid someone £500 to have the mother of my child executed.”

Mr Langdon suggested to jurors that Osment, if he was innocent, must have wondered what had happened to the mother of his child.

“Or as a guilty man, a man who had indeed met with Claire Holland and then following some drunken argument killed her that night, and had disposed of her body, well then he would have proceeded into the future nervously, wouldn’t he?” Mr Langdon said.

“Looking over his shoulder, worried that he would be found out. Every time he saw a police car his heart would miss a beat.

“If, despite his dislike of Claire Holland and all he blamed her for, if he had a conscience, and a memory of what he had done, you would expect that he may be troubled by the memory of it.

“If he killed her and found a way to dispose of her body, then despite that fact that he blamed her for so many things concerning their child, he would nonetheless perhaps and to an extent be haunted by the memory of what he had done.

“He would carry the guilt around with him wherever he went.”

The defendant, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has pleaded not guilty to murder on a date between June 5 and June 8 2012.

The trial continues.