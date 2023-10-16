Scaffolder appears in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters

A scaffolder has appeared in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters.

Louis Grieves, 22, from Bromley, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with threatening the protesters on Blackfriars Bridge in London on July 21.

Louis Grieves denied threatening Just Stop Oil protesters (PA)

Grieves appeared in court wearing a green camouflage jacket and blue trousers.

He denied one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence against the protesters.

He will next appear at City of London Magistrates’ Court for a trial on January 19.