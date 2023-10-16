Cup awarded to captain who rescued Titanic survivors goes on display in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cup awarded to captain who rescued Titanic survivors goes on display in Belfast

By Press Association
A cup awarded to the captain of a ship which rescued hundreds of Titanic survivors is to go on display in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
A cup awarded to the captain of a ship which rescued hundreds of Titanic survivors is set to go on display in Belfast.

The Carpathia Loving Cup was presented to Sir Arthur Rostron, captain of the RMS Carpathia, by Titanic survivor Molly Brown in recognition of his and his crew’s heroic efforts on the fateful night of the sinking in April 1912.

The Carpathia received a distress call from Titanic as it journeyed towards Europe, and changed course to assist.

It took the liner an estimated three-and-a-half hours to reach the site of the tragedy, where it found the Titanic already beneath the waves and surviving passengers in lifeboats.

In total, the Carpathia rescued 713 passengers, including Mrs Brown, a character brought to the big screen in the 1997 James Cameron film, and delivered them to New York.

Sir Arthur was also awarded a Congressional Gold Medal by the United States Congress, and was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his efforts.

He went on to become the Commodore of the Cunard fleet before retiring in 1931.

The cup has been described as one of the most valuable pieces of Titanic memorabilia still in private possession and will go on display at Titanic Belfast next week.

Titanic auction
Sir Arthur Rostron, captain of the RMS Carpathia, which went to the aid of the stricken Titanic, saving the lives of more than 700 people (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

Sir Arthur’s great-granddaughter, the Reverend Janet Campbell Barnett, visited Titanic Belfast on Monday ahead of the artefact going on display.

She said: “It is a very proud moment for my family to know that the Carpathia Loving Cup, which was presented to my great-grandfather in recognition of his bravery and the important role he played in rescuing the survivors of the Titanic, is now on display for people around the world to view at Titanic Belfast.

“Our connection to Titanic is of such importance to my family and it has been wonderful to visit the experience to find out more about the story, parts of which we didn’t know until today, and view the other fascinating artefacts on display.”

Titanic Belfast chief executive Judith Owens said: “We are delighted to welcome Janet to Titanic Belfast, to find out more about the heroic efforts of Captain Rostron and show her where this truly special artefact will go on display. 

“At Titanic Belfast, we are incredibly proud to be able to be custodians of a stunning collection of historically significant artefacts, each one telling a unique story about RMS Titanic and enabling visitors from around the world to connect emotionally with the stories of the passengers and crew on board.”

The cup will be available to view free in the atrium of Titanic Belfast from Monday for two weeks before it moves to its permanent home within the Titanic Experience.

It joins a host of rare artefacts already within the Titanic Experience, including one of only 12 remaining Titanic lifejackets in the world, the original keys for the binocular box on RMS Titanic, and the violin that belonged to the ship’s musician, Wallace Hartley.