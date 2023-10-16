Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

By Press Association
Drone pilots have been warned not to fly near emergency helicopters after a spate of incidents (Danny Lawson/PA)
Drone pilots have been warned not to fly near emergency helicopters after a spate of incidents (Danny Lawson/PA)

Drone pilots have been warned not to fly near emergency helicopters after a spate of incidents.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said five Yorkshire Air Ambulance flights have been disrupted by the flying gadgets in the last 12 months.

Emergency service helicopters reported 13 cases in 2022 where the pilot felt a drone was too close to their aircraft.

Several involved drones being used to film helicopters.

The CAA has produced a video explaining how flying near emergency helicopters can delay ill patients receiving critical care.

Drone operators who see or hear any helicopter flying near them are advised to land their drone and let the aircraft pass.

It is illegal to fly a drone in a way that hampers the emergency services when they are responding to an incident.

CAA spokesman Jonathan Nicholson said: “We are actively supporting the growth of drones in the UK to make sure we exploit their full potential, including flying as a hobby.

“But to achieve this we need everyone operating a drone to use their common sense and fly safely.

“This is especially the case near emergencies where we have seen drones being used to try and film an incident cause a delay to air ambulance helicopters.”

Captain James Booth, a Yorkshire Air Ambulance pilot, said: “If we are going to an emergency and a drone is spotted then it potentially delays us getting critical care to a patient while we check where the drone is and what it’s doing.

“In many cases the people we are helping need expert trauma care as soon as possible and any delay in us reaching a patient or transferring them quickly to a hospital can have a significant impact.”

Guidance and rules for using a drone in the UK are in the CAA’s Drone Code.

Most users must register with the CAA and pass an online test.